Maruti Suzuki’s maiden electric SUV e Vitara launch delayed in India

The much-awaited maiden electric offering from Maruti Suzuki has been delayed for launch in the Indian market. In a recent financial earnings call, India’s largest automaker revealed that plans to launch the e Vitara have been pushed back by a few months, and the brand’s first-ever electric offering for the market will now only arrive in September this year. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January and was initially slated to go on sale in March. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025 in January and was initially slated to arrive in March and later rumoured for launch in May.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch delayed to September

Revealing details about the delay, RC Bhargava, Chairman - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., said, “We will be launching [e Vitara] this year, and domestic sales will start before the end of September. This year's production will largely be exported. Annual production for this year will be somewhere near 70,000 [units], the bulk of which will be exported."

The e Vitara will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV in the segment (HT Photo)

This would be the second major delay for the e Vitara, which opens Maruti to the promising new electric vehicle segment. That company’s maiden electric offering has been long-awaited, and the global model will be made at Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat with exports planned to Europe and Japan. Notably, the e Vitara was even dispatched to Nexa dealerships recently, hinting at an imminent launch in May this year.

It’s unclear if production is on track to begin in May for the new e Vitara for global markets. That said, the automaker has clarified that a major chunk of volumes will be reserved for exports, with a limited number earmarked for domestic sales. The delay could also affect the arrival of the e Vitara’s badge-engineered cousin - the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, which was also showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Specifications

The new e Vitara will arrive in India with a single electric motor that will be available with two battery pack options. The SUV will be offered with a 49 kWh battery with 142 bhp on offer, and a 61 kWh battery pack with 172 bhp on offer. Peak torque output will remain the same at 192.5 Nm. The e Vitara will be able to sprint from 0-100 kmh in 9.6 seconds on the 49 kWh version, while the more powerful 61 kWh version drops this down to 8.7 seconds. The top speed remains the same at 150 kmph.

Maruti is yet to reveal the range for India, but the e-SUV promises 346 km (WLTP) on a single charge on the 49 kWh version, and 428 km (WLTP) on the 61 kWh version for international markets. There’s no word on the prices just yet, but expect the e Vitara to start from ₹16-17 lakh onwards, going up to ₹26-27 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV will take on several offerings in a heavily contested space comprising the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and more. The e Vitara’s delay will certainly be a booster for other electric offerings in the segment.