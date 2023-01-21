Maruti Suzuki's SUV Jimny witnesses 9,000 bookings in just 8 days: Report

Automobile behemoth Maruti Suzuki's offroad sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny has registered more than 9,000 bookings till now. On the other hand, FRONX SUV has clocked 2,500 bookings so far, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. Both the SUVs have received bookings between January 12 and 19. According to the report, Maruti Suzuki is producing just 1,000 units of Jimny a month. As a result, the waiting period for this SUV has been extended to ten months which can stretch to a year. In case the carmaker increases production, only then the waiting period will decrease. As of now, the company has not disclosed the price of 5-door Jimny model. Earlier, the booking price of this SUV was fixed at ₹11,000 which was later increased to ₹25,000.

According to reports, the ex-showroom price could be anywhere between ₹10-12 lakh. The company has used 4X4 technology in the model which is available in seven colour options. It will directly compete against Mahindra Thar's 2WD and 4WD models. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a K Series 1.5-litre engine. It can generate power of 101 BHP on 6,000 RPM and 130 NM torque on 4,000 RPM. It has a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission. Jimny has flat recline seats, six airbags, hill hold assist, hill descent control, rear view camera and other features. How to book online?STEP 1: To book Maruti Jimny, log on to Nexa's official website or directly to the SUV's official page here.STEP 2: Select the e-book option. A new page to book your Jimny SUV will appear. STEP 3: You need to follow three steps on the e-booking. In the first step, you need to enter your personal details like name, contact number and email ID. You will get a One Time Password (OTP) on your mobile phone which you need to enter.STEP 4: You need to select your car booking model. Now, select Jimny variant and the colour. You have seven colour options to choose from.

