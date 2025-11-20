MG Windsor EV zooms past 50,000 sales figure: Why is it so popular?

JSW MG Motor India recently announced that they have sold 50,000 units of the Windsor EV in the Indian market, that too in less than 400 days. That is a huge achievement for an electric vehicle. For reference, it took 3 years for the Tata Nexon EV to clock the same sales figures. Here is why the Windsor EV has been a huge hit in the Indian market. The Windsor EV can be bought as a whole or with a battery subscription program which slashes the upfront price of the vehicle.

MG Windsor EV: Plenty of space

One of the first advantages of the Windsor EV is the sheer space on offer. Underpinning it is an electric skateboard platform that provides a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. What this has done is provide plenty of space for the occupants. There is an ample amount of headroom, shoulder-room and kneeroom. In fact, three people can sit comfortably in the rear.

The Windsor EV gets a host of features including a 15.6-inch infotainment system that houses most controls and key functions of the vehicle

MG Windsor EV: Premium interior

Then there is the interior of the Windsor EV. It looks like it belongs to a segment above. There are cushion-type seats that provide an ample amount of comfort, the dashboard and door pads have soft touch material, and the driver also gets a leather steering wheel. Overall, the interior does feel well-built.

MG Windsor EV: Descent range

The Windsor EV is available with two battery packs: a 38 kWh unit and a 52.9 kWh battery pack. The 38 kWh has a real-world range of around 250 to 280 km, whereas the larger battery pack can deliver around 350 km. What would have been nice is an option for the existing smaller battery pack users to upgrade to the larger one.

MG Windsor EV: Well-equipped

The Windsor EV comes loaded with features. There is ambient lighting, a premium sound system, cruise control, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear AC vents, auto hold and reclinable rear seats, among others. There is also ADAS on offer. However, it is not really tweaked for the Indian road conditions

MG Windsor EV: Value for money

With a starting price of ₹12.65 lakh ex-showroom, the Windsor EV offers some serious value for money even against some ICE-powered vehicles. The top-end variant is priced at ₹18.39 lakh ex-showroom.