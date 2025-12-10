New Kia Seltos 2026 India Launch Live Updates: Check Prices, Specs, Features Of Kia's Next-Gen Compact SUV
The new Kia Seltos 2026 launch is LIVE! Get instant updates on official price, features (ADAS, panoramic roof), engine specs and Kia Seltos new model booking.
New Kia Seltos 2026 India Launch Live Updates: The 2026 Kia Seltos will go against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Tata Sierra and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Kia is all set to launch the new-gen Seltos in the Indian market today. The event is scheduled to happen in Hyderabad, from where we will bring you all the live and latest updates about the 2026 Kia Seltos. The SUV has been a huge success in the compact SUV segment, and with the update, it wants to increase its market share.
What design updates can we expect on the 2026 Seltos?
The new Seltos embraces Kia’s updated design philosophy with a bold front grille, vertical LED DRLs, refreshed bumpers and connected taillamps, giving it a more modern, aggressive stance when compared to the current one.
How many units of Seltos has Kia sold till now?
The Seltos was introduced in the Indian market back in 2019. Since then the brand has sold over 5.5 lakh units in the Indian market. That is not it, Kia also exports the Seltos from India to other countries. The brand has exported around 1.55 lakh units of the Seltos.
Why is Kia Seltos such a huge success in the Indian market?
The Seltos is such a huge success in the Indian market because it offers a near perfect blend of everything that a customer is looking for from a compact SUV. There is a decent amount of space on offer, the Seltos has always been a great looker, it comes loaded with features, safety tech and plenty of engine and gearbox combos. All of this ensures that there is a variant out there for everyone.
When was the Kia Seltos first launched?
The Seltos was the first product that Kia launched in the Indian market back in 2019. The SUV received over 50,000 bookings within just two and a half months.