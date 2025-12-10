New Kia Seltos 2026 India Launch Live Updates: Check Prices, Specs, Features Of Kia's Next-Gen Compact SUV

Dec 10, 2025 8:30:56 AM IST

The Seltos is such a huge success in the Indian market because it offers a near perfect blend of everything that a customer is looking for from a compact SUV. There is a decent amount of space on offer, the Seltos has always been a great looker, it comes loaded with features, safety tech and plenty of engine and gearbox combos. All of this ensures that there is a variant out there for everyone.