New number plates to be installed in all old vehicles, says Gadkari: Report

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced that new number plates will be installed in all old vehicles so that they can be monitored with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other state-of-the-art systems.

A report by HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan said on Wednesday that the move is a step towards the Centre’s plan to eliminate toll plazas across India.

Nitin Gadkari said the use of the Tamper Proof High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) for new vehicles had started in 2019, wherein government agencies could get all information about these vehicles.

The Centre has now decided to provide the HSRPs to old vehicles too, Gadkari said, the Live Hindustan report added.

He added that at present, people have to pay full charges even at toll plazas that are located 60 kilometres (km) away from each other.

“Now if you use the highway for only 30 km, then with the help of new technology you will be charged only half the price,” the Union road transport and highways minister also said.

The Centre is working towards freeing the country from the system of toll plazas soon, Gadkari added. He said that there would be no stoppage of vehicles and hence, pollution would be less and it would also save time and benefit the people.

“With the new technology, money can be deducted directly from the bank accounts of the drivers.”

Gadkari also said that as many as 97% of the vehicles are already on FASTag- India’s electronic toll collection system. He further pointed out that the country’s road infrastructure will be on par with that of the United States before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

