Home / Car Bike / New number plates to be installed in all old vehicles, says Gadkari: Report

New number plates to be installed in all old vehicles, says Gadkari: Report

car bike
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said the use of the Tamper Proof High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) for new vehicles had started in 2019, wherein government agencies could get all information about these vehicles. The Centre has now decided to provide the HSRPs to old vehicles too, Gadkari said.
The move to install new number plates in all old vehicles is a step towards the Centre’s plan to eliminate toll plazas across India.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
The move to install new number plates in all old vehicles is a step towards the Centre’s plan to eliminate toll plazas across India.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced that new number plates will be installed in all old vehicles so that they can be monitored with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other state-of-the-art systems.

A report by HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan said on Wednesday that the move is a step towards the Centre’s plan to eliminate toll plazas across India.

Nitin Gadkari said the use of the Tamper Proof High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) for new vehicles had started in 2019, wherein government agencies could get all information about these vehicles.

The Centre has now decided to provide the HSRPs to old vehicles too, Gadkari said, the Live Hindustan report added.

He added that at present, people have to pay full charges even at toll plazas that are located 60 kilometres (km) away from each other.

“Now if you use the highway for only 30 km, then with the help of new technology you will be charged only half the price,” the Union road transport and highways minister also said.

The Centre is working towards freeing the country from the system of toll plazas soon, Gadkari added. He said that there would be no stoppage of vehicles and hence, pollution would be less and it would also save time and benefit the people.

“With the new technology, money can be deducted directly from the bank accounts of the drivers.”

Gadkari also said that as many as 97% of the vehicles are already on FASTag- India’s electronic toll collection system. He further pointed out that the country’s road infrastructure will be on par with that of the United States before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitin gadkari
nitin gadkari
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out