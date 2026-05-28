New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Full list of changes explained

Tata Motors has launched the Next Gen Tiago with a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh for the petrol version, a slight premium over the outgoing Tiago’s entry price of around ₹4.60 lakh (both ex-showroom). The updated hatchback replaces the older model with revised styling, a reworked cabin and additional safety equipment across petrol and iCNG variants.

Personalised Offers on Tata Tiago NRG Check Offers Tata has added connected tail lamps, a larger touchscreen and segment-first driver assistance features to the updated Tiago hatchback.

The previous Tiago lineup was offered with petrol manual, petrol AMT and i-CNG manual variants, while the new-generation model expands the range further with i-CNG AMT options as well. Tata says the hatchback now offers the widest combination of fuel and transmission choices in its segment.

New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Exterior changes

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Compared to the older Tiago, the new model adopts a noticeably different design treatment. Tata has added refreshed front and rear lighting elements, including Lux Beam headlamps with LED DRLs and connected-style Halo Lightbar tail lamps. The hatchback also receives redesigned alloy wheels and new paint finishes such as Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge and Pangong Pulse.

The outgoing car had a simpler front fascia and conventional tail-lamp setup. While the overall proportions remain familiar, the latest version gets a wider visual stance and sharper surfacing.

(Also read: New-gen Tata Tiago launched at ₹4.69 lakhs, gets 360 camera & paddle shifters)

New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Cabin gets major update

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{{^usCountry}} There's a big change over the older Tiago inside the cabin. The earlier infotainment has been replaced with a new 10.24-inch dual-screen setup, revised centre console and updated steering wheel design. Tata has also introduced wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and connected-car functions through iRA technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There's a big change over the older Tiago inside the cabin. The earlier infotainment has been replaced with a new 10.24-inch dual-screen setup, revised centre console and updated steering wheel design. Tata has also introduced wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and connected-car functions through iRA technology. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The older Tiago already offered touchscreen infotainment in higher trims, but the new model adds more premium-oriented features aimed at improving daily usability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The older Tiago already offered touchscreen infotainment in higher trims, but the new model adds more premium-oriented features aimed at improving daily usability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27, two new nameplates to be introduced by end of year) New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Safety and convenience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27, two new nameplates to be introduced by end of year) New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Safety and convenience {{/usCountry}}

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Tata has significantly expanded the safety equipment list in the new Tiago. The hatchback now gets six airbags as standard, ESP with traction control, automatic headlamps, a Blind View Monitor and a segment-first 360-degree Surround View camera.

The outgoing Tiago did not offer several of these features, particularly the 360-degree camera and blind-view display.

New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: CNG range grows

The Tiago i-CNG range continues to get AMT choices for iCNG buyers alongside Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, which frees up more luggage space than conventional single-cylinder layouts. This time, Tata has also given an option to shift with paddle shifters placed behind the steering wheel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ryan Paul Massey ...Read More Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing. Read Less

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