New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Full list of changes explained
Tata Motors has updated the Tiago with a redesigned exterior, new technology, added safety equipment and broader transmission choices.
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Tata Motors has launched the Next Gen Tiago with a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh for the petrol version, a slight premium over the outgoing Tiago’s entry price of around ₹4.60 lakh (both ex-showroom). The updated hatchback replaces the older model with revised styling, a reworked cabin and additional safety equipment across petrol and iCNG variants.
The previous Tiago lineup was offered with petrol manual, petrol AMT and i-CNG manual variants, while the new-generation model expands the range further with i-CNG AMT options as well. Tata says the hatchback now offers the widest combination of fuel and transmission choices in its segment.
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New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Exterior changes
Compared to the older Tiago, the new model adopts a noticeably different design treatment. Tata has added refreshed front and rear lighting elements, including Lux Beam headlamps with LED DRLs and connected-style Halo Lightbar tail lamps. The hatchback also receives redesigned alloy wheels and new paint finishes such as Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge and Pangong Pulse.
The outgoing car had a simpler front fascia and conventional tail-lamp setup. While the overall proportions remain familiar, the latest version gets a wider visual stance and sharper surfacing.
(Also read: New-gen Tata Tiago launched at ₹4.69 lakhs, gets 360 camera & paddle shifters)
New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Cabin gets major update
There's a big change over the older Tiago inside the cabin. The earlier infotainment has been replaced with a new 10.24-inch dual-screen setup, revised centre console and updated steering wheel design. Tata has also introduced wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and connected-car functions through iRA technology.{{/usCountry}}
There's a big change over the older Tiago inside the cabin. The earlier infotainment has been replaced with a new 10.24-inch dual-screen setup, revised centre console and updated steering wheel design. Tata has also introduced wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and connected-car functions through iRA technology.{{/usCountry}}
The older Tiago already offered touchscreen infotainment in higher trims, but the new model adds more premium-oriented features aimed at improving daily usability.{{/usCountry}}
The older Tiago already offered touchscreen infotainment in higher trims, but the new model adds more premium-oriented features aimed at improving daily usability.{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27, two new nameplates to be introduced by end of year)
New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Safety and convenience{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27, two new nameplates to be introduced by end of year)
New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Safety and convenience{{/usCountry}}
Tata has significantly expanded the safety equipment list in the new Tiago. The hatchback now gets six airbags as standard, ESP with traction control, automatic headlamps, a Blind View Monitor and a segment-first 360-degree Surround View camera.
The outgoing Tiago did not offer several of these features, particularly the 360-degree camera and blind-view display.
New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: CNG range grows
The Tiago i-CNG range continues to get AMT choices for iCNG buyers alongside Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, which frees up more luggage space than conventional single-cylinder layouts. This time, Tata has also given an option to shift with paddle shifters placed behind the steering wheel.