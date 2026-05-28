...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Full list of changes explained

Tata Motors has updated the Tiago with a redesigned exterior, new technology, added safety equipment and broader transmission choices.

Published on: May 28, 2026 04:13 pm IST
By Ryan Paul Massey

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Tata Motors has launched the Next Gen Tiago with a starting price of 4.69 lakh for the petrol version, a slight premium over the outgoing Tiago’s entry price of around 4.60 lakh (both ex-showroom). The updated hatchback replaces the older model with revised styling, a reworked cabin and additional safety equipment across petrol and iCNG variants.

Personalised Offers on
Tata Tiago NRG
Check Offers
Tata has added connected tail lamps, a larger touchscreen and segment-first driver assistance features to the updated Tiago hatchback.

The previous Tiago lineup was offered with petrol manual, petrol AMT and i-CNG manual variants, while the new-generation model expands the range further with i-CNG AMT options as well. Tata says the hatchback now offers the widest combination of fuel and transmission choices in its segment.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Altroz

₹ 6.3 - 10.77 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Tiago

₹ 4.6 - 7.92 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.99 - 9.1 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.79 - 8.8 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Exterior changes

Compared to the older Tiago, the new model adopts a noticeably different design treatment. Tata has added refreshed front and rear lighting elements, including Lux Beam headlamps with LED DRLs and connected-style Halo Lightbar tail lamps. The hatchback also receives redesigned alloy wheels and new paint finishes such as Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge and Pangong Pulse.

The outgoing car had a simpler front fascia and conventional tail-lamp setup. While the overall proportions remain familiar, the latest version gets a wider visual stance and sharper surfacing.

(Also read: New-gen Tata Tiago launched at 4.69 lakhs, gets 360 camera & paddle shifters)

New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Cabin gets major update

Tata has significantly expanded the safety equipment list in the new Tiago. The hatchback now gets six airbags as standard, ESP with traction control, automatic headlamps, a Blind View Monitor and a segment-first 360-degree Surround View camera.

The outgoing Tiago did not offer several of these features, particularly the 360-degree camera and blind-view display.

New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: CNG range grows

The Tiago i-CNG range continues to get AMT choices for iCNG buyers alongside Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, which frees up more luggage space than conventional single-cylinder layouts. This time, Tata has also given an option to shift with paddle shifters placed behind the steering wheel.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Car and Bike / New-gen Tata Tiago Vs Old: Full list of changes explained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.