Nissan Gravite MPV user guide: Features, specs and variant FAQs answered

The Nissan Gravite is based on the Renault Triber's CMF-A underpinnings but brings a distinct design that aligns with the Japanese carmaker's global styling philosophy

Yes, the Nissan Gravite shares its CMF-A platform and overall proportions with the Renault Triber. However, Nissan has given it a distinct exterior design to set it apart from its French stablemate visually. While the greenhouse and overall silhouette remain similar, the front and rear designs carry designs that are closely aligned with the Japanese carmaker’s global style sheet. At the front, the Gravite features LED DRLs connected by a chrome strip, a honeycomb-pattern grille and prominent ‘GRAVITE’ lettering on the hood. The lower bumper integrates C-shaped chrome inserts around the fog lamps. At the rear, the MPV wears LED tail lamps linked by a chrome strip with the Nissan logo positioned centrally. The rear bumper also carries C-shaped inserts. Along the sides, black cladding around the wheel arches and lower door sections, along with Gravite badging, adds some differentiation. What engine and transmission options does the Nissan Gravite get? Asked by Sneha Iyer

Power comes from the Renault Triber's 1.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque

The Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. This is the same engine that does duties in the Renault Triber. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT, branded as EZ Shift. I am looking for an affordable MPV with good fuel economy. Will the new Nissan Gravite be a good option and will it be sold with CNG? Asked by Rahul Mehta

Nissan Gravite CNG concept

The Nissan Gravite is powered by the Renault Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that offers a 20 kmpl ARAI-claimed mileage in the latter. This should be adequate for city driving as well as the occasional long-distance trips. Nissan will also launch CNG variants for the MPV at a later date, with dual-cylinder kits fitted straight from the factory. The carmaker is yet to disclose exact mileage estimates, but these variants are expected to offer strong fuel economy figures.

What does the cabin of the Nissan Gravite offer? Asked by Pooja Nair

Nissan Gravite interior

The Gravite features a dual-tone beige-and-black cabin equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The MPV further features automatic climate control and physical controls for key functions. The front row passengers get treated to adjustable armrests. The MPV offers more than 150 seating configurations thanks to its modular third-row setup, which can be removed altogether for van-like storage. Nissan claims over 31 litres of storage space across the cabin, including dedicated storage areas in the front and rear rows. What safety features does the Nissan Gravite get? Asked by Karan Verma

The Nissan Gravite will bring a comprehensive safety suite

The Gravite comes with over 45 active and passive safety features, with more than 30 offered as standard across all variants. Key highlights include six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control system, hill start assist, brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution. Rear parking sensors and other driver aids are also part of the package.