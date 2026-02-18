Nissan Gravite MPV user guide: Features, specs and variant FAQs answered
The Nissan Gravite has been launched as the most affordable seven-seater MPV in India.
After months of waiting, the Nissan Gravite has finally been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), applicable to the first 1,001 units. Bookings are now open, with the seven-seater MPV available in eight variants. As buyers evaluate the new three-row MPV, here are our answers to the top questions that have been raised by our readers:
Topics covered:
- Is the Nissan Gravite related to the Renault Triber?
- What engine and gearbox options are available?
- Is a Gravite CNG available?
- How is the design different?
- What features and safety equipment does the Gravite offer?
Is the Nissan Gravite based on the Renault Triber, and are the two MPVs any different from each other?
Asked by Amit Sharma
Yes, the Nissan Gravite shares its CMF-A platform and overall proportions with the Renault Triber. However, Nissan has given it a distinct exterior design to set it apart from its French stablemate visually. While the greenhouse and overall silhouette remain similar, the front and rear designs carry designs that are closely aligned with the Japanese carmaker’s global style sheet.
At the front, the Gravite features LED DRLs connected by a chrome strip, a honeycomb-pattern grille and prominent ‘GRAVITE’ lettering on the hood. The lower bumper integrates C-shaped chrome inserts around the fog lamps.
At the rear, the MPV wears LED tail lamps linked by a chrome strip with the Nissan logo positioned centrally. The rear bumper also carries C-shaped inserts. Along the sides, black cladding around the wheel arches and lower door sections, along with Gravite badging, adds some differentiation.
What engine and transmission options does the Nissan Gravite get?
Asked by Sneha Iyer
The Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. This is the same engine that does duties in the Renault Triber. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT, branded as EZ Shift.
I am looking for an affordable MPV with good fuel economy. Will the new Nissan Gravite be a good option and will it be sold with CNG?
Asked by Rahul Mehta
The Nissan Gravite is powered by the Renault Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that offers a 20 kmpl ARAI-claimed mileage in the latter. This should be adequate for city driving as well as the occasional long-distance trips. Nissan will also launch CNG variants for the MPV at a later date, with dual-cylinder kits fitted straight from the factory. The carmaker is yet to disclose exact mileage estimates, but these variants are expected to offer strong fuel economy figures.
What does the cabin of the Nissan Gravite offer?
Asked by Pooja Nair
The Gravite features a dual-tone beige-and-black cabin equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The MPV further features automatic climate control and physical controls for key functions. The front row passengers get treated to adjustable armrests.
The MPV offers more than 150 seating configurations thanks to its modular third-row setup, which can be removed altogether for van-like storage. Nissan claims over 31 litres of storage space across the cabin, including dedicated storage areas in the front and rear rows.
What safety features does the Nissan Gravite get?
Asked by Karan Verma
The Gravite comes with over 45 active and passive safety features, with more than 30 offered as standard across all variants. Key highlights include six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control system, hill start assist, brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution. Rear parking sensors and other driver aids are also part of the package.
These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.
If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More