Okaya EV launches Motofaast ‘Scoobike’ in India at ₹1.37 lakh
As per the company, the 2-wheeler is a ‘fusion between a scooter and a motorcycle.’
Electric vehicle startup Okaya EV has launched its Motofaast e-scooter in the Indian market, and described the 2-wheeler as a ‘fusion between a scooter and a motorcycle.’
“We have come to understand that, in addition to safety, our customers are seeking an array of advanced features. This has inspired us to introduce the ‘Scoobike’ with high-end features, to offer our customers the safest and most comfortable ride possible. We aim to provide the latest and safest technology, whether in terms of batteries or feature enhancements,” HT Auto quoted Dr. Anshul Gupta, MD, Okaya Electric Vehicles, as saying.
Price
The company has given Motofaast a price of ₹136,999 (ex-showroom). Also, it has started taking bookings, which can be made at a token amount of ₹2500. Deliveries, meanwhile, will commence next month, starting with Delhi and Jaipur.
Battery
The manufacturer has equipped the EV with a dual battery system of a combined 3.53 kWh capacity; the battery pack, which uses the LFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology, takes 4-5 hours to fully charge the model. The e-scooter, Okaya claims, has a riding range between 110 km and 130 km, and a top speed of 70 kmph.
Also, three riding modes are on offer – Eco, City and Sports.
Features
On the feature front, Motofaast has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is powered by a 2 GHz processor and 3 GB RAM. It also comes with support for the Okaya EV application, GPS navigation, and vehicle statistics.
Colours
As many as seven colour options are on offer – Black, Cyan, Matt Green, Red, Rusty White, Silver, and White.
