Home / Car Bike / Ola Electric announces ‘Hyper Sunday’, get exciting deals on S1 and S1 Pro

Ola Electric announces ‘Hyper Sunday’, get exciting deals on S1 and S1 Pro

car bike
Published on Dec 17, 2022 03:05 PM IST

To avail the offers, customers can visit their nearest Experience Centre between 9 am and 9 pm.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

During a 12-hour period this Sunday, Ola Electric is offering attractive deals on its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Yes, from 9am to 9pm, customers can avail exciting offers on these by visiting an Ola Electric Experience Centre.

The ‘Ola Hyper Sunday’ will be a single-day event.

“We've now opened 70+ experience centres across 60 cities all over India. This Sunday come visit us for a 12 hour event 9 am - 9 pm. Many goodies to be won and great single day offers on our products,” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric and Ola Cabs.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The S1 Pro is available at a discount of 14,000. This includes 10,000 in cash and 4,000 as cashback.

(2.) The S1, on the other hand, is available at an introductory price of 99,000. Customers get an additional 2,000 cashback on it.

(3.) Customers can pay for the product in monthly instalments, starting at 2,499 per month.

(4.) They also get free service worth 3,999 for 1 year, and free hypercharging for the same duration.

(5.) Also, there are 0 downpayment schemes, 0% processing fee on loans, and 0% interest on select banks.

Ola Experience Centres in India

As many as 60 cities have Ola Electric Experience Centres. Among metros, Bengaluru, where the company is headquartered, has 4 such centres, Chennai and Pune (3 each), Delhi and Mumbai (2 each), and Hyderabad (1).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out