Ola Electric to debut new product on Independence Day? CEO teases ‘launch event’

For a third straight year, Ola Electric is set to launch a new product on Independence Day, with CEO and founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday putting out a post on X (formerly Twitter), asking people if they would like to come to the EV maker's manufacturing facility for a ‘launch event' on the day.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola, poses for a photograph with the new Ola electric scooter during its launch at the Ola headquarters in Bangalore on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

“Want to come to our Futurefactory on 15th Aug for our launch event?” Aggarwal's post read, without, however, giving a hint on what would be launched.

Futurefactory is Ola Electric's Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing plant; the company claims it is the largest 2-wheeler factory in the world. It is spread across 500 acres and has an annual production capacity of 10 lakh (4-wheelers) and 1 crore (2-whelelers).

What will Ola Electric launch on August 15?

According to multiple reports, it is likely to debut an electric motorcycle, its first. Last month, Aggarwal himself teased a bike:

"I can’t understand why some companies are falling head over heels to contract manufacture aging western ICE motorcycle brands in India.

We’ll build the future of motorcycling with EVs and #MakeInIndia for the whole world!🏍️🔋🇮🇳," he wrote on X, the erstwhile Twitter.

What did it launch on previous two August 15s?

On Independence Day 2021, it brought out S1, its maiden electric scooter. Exactly a year later, it announced its debut electric car, which, however, is still to be launched.

