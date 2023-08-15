On Independence Day, Mahindra unveils OJA technology for lightweight tractors

Mahindra Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, on Tuesday introduced OJA, a new platform from its lightweight tractors, doing so on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, and at an event in Cape Town, South Africa.

The platform was launched at an event in Cape Town, South Africa (Image courtesy: twitter.com/TractorMahindra)

“Introducing our revolutionary global platform, OJA – The #PowerhouseOfEnergy. Welcome to the #FutureOfFarming,” Mahindra Tractors said in a post on X, the social network previously known as Twitter.

What does ‘OJA’ mean?

The technology gets its name from the Sanskrit word ‘Ojas,’ which means energy or vigour. There are four sub-platforms under it, namely Sub Compact, Compact, Small Uttility and Large Utility.

Models launched for three sub-platforms

At the Cape Town event, the manufacturer launched new tractor models under three sub-platforms, with Large Uttility being the sole exception. As many as seven models have been launched under Compact and Small Utility; these range from 20HP to 40HP for a wide array of applications.

For Sub Compact, on the other hand, a total of 10 models have been debuted.

Regional availability

Vehicles under Sub Compact are for the US markets alone, while the Compact and Small Utility ones are for the US and Indian markets, as well as the ASEAN group of countries.

Investment of ₹ 1200 crore

To develop OJA, Mahindra Tractors invested ₹1200 crore in partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi Agriculture Machinery.

