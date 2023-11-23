Orxa Mentis e-bike arrives to take on Ultraviolette F77, priced at 3.6 lakh

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up Orxa Energies has launched Mantis, a performance electric motorcycle described by the company as the ‘lightest bike in its class to be made in India.’

The Mantis e-bike (Image courtesy: Orxa Energies)

A new mid-segment model, Mantis will take on the F77, an e-bike from Ultraviolette Automotive, which, like Orxa, is an EV start-up, and is also from Bengaluru.

Orxa Mantis: Price

Mantis comes with a price tag of ₹3.6 lakh (ex-showroom; Bengaluru); this includes the price for the new 1.3 kW charger. Bookings are open and can be made on the manufacturer's official website, while deliveries will commence only in April next year.

Also, for the first 10,000 buyers, the booking amount is ₹10,000, and ₹25,000 for all the subsequent bookings.

Orxa Mantis: Powertrain

Power for this offering, which weighs 182 kg, comes from a PMS liquid-cooled electric motor that has a weight of just 11.5 kg. The motor generates peak power and maximum torque of 27.4 bhp and 93 Nm, respectively.

Orxa Mantis: Battery

A complete in-house product, the electric 2-wheeler gets an IP67 (waterproof and dustproof)-rated battery pack of 8.9 kWh with a claimed range of 221 km (IDC) on a single charge.

The bike takes just 8.9 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph.

Orxa Mantis: Features

To keep things light, the vehicle, which has a top speed of 135 kmph, sports a fully-cast, aerospace-grade all-aluminium chassis, a first for any 2-wheeler in the country. Its features, meanwhile, include a 5.5-inch TFT screen, Ride-by-Wire, etc.

The colour schemes on offer are Jungle Grey and Urban Black.

