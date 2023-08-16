Over 30,000 bookings for 2023 Seltos in just one month, says Kia

Kia's 2023 Seltos, an upgraded version of its namesake SUV, has received 31,716 bookings since pre-orders began on July 14, a week before the car was officially launched in India, the South Korean automaker has said. New Kia Seltos facelift SUV

Also Seltos, Kia's debut model in the country which arrived here in August 2019, has sold more than 5 lakh units since then, the manufacturer added.

Speaking to HT Auto on the success of the 2023 Seltos, Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, described the vehicle as ‘the latest trailblazer.’

“The commendable performance of the new Seltos can be attributed to both our loyal existing customers, as well as the new members who have embraced the Kia family. We are confident that it will script a fresh success story, and expand the segment significantly in the times to come,” noted Tae-Jin Park.

Which variants have received maximum bookings?

According to the company, more than 55% orders are for the top-end trims (HTX onwards) alone. After the initial launch, the SUV was introduced in additional colour, namely ‘Pweter Olive’; units with this colour have clocked nearly 19% bookings.

2023 Seltos: Variants and price

It comes in both petrol and diesel and is offered across these variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, X-Line. The pricing begins at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Seltos: Powertrain

It is powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo engine (153 bhp power, 253 Nm torque), while a 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) units have both been retained.

2023 Seltos: ADAS feature

The biggest addition to the 2023 Seltos, however, is the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The car now has as many as 17 ADAS features: Front Collision Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control (with Stop & Go), Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Safe Exit Warning, High Beam Assist, and more.

