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Own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Key genuine accessories you can buy for the SUV

If you are planning to buy genuine accessories for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 09:10 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a widely popular sub-compact SUV since the very beginning of its journey in India. Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Brezza has been raking in high volume owing to multiple factors, including the high demand for SUVs, practicality, efficient powertrain options, the upmarket feature-packed proposition it offers, etc.

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Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been raking in high volume

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between 8.26 lakh and 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic transmission options, along with a factory-fitted CNG variant. The SUV is known for offering fuel economy between 17.38 kmpl and 19.89 kmpl in petrol, and 25.51 km/kg in CNG mode.

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If you own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza or are planning to buy one soon, and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of key genuine accessories to explore for the sub-compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy
Exterior accessoriesPriceInterior accessoriesPriceSafety & electricalsPrice
Alloy wheel 8,508 - 9,449Seat cover 8,190 - 9,690Car reverse camera 5,190 - 5,390
Wheel cover 460 - 553Door sill guard 1,945 - 3,032Digital video recorder (DVR) 4,990
Front skid plate 1,281Floor mat 1,253 - 5,042Rear camera 4,550
Rear skid plate 1,521Armrest accessory kit 2,756Front parking sensors 5,490
Side skid plate 2,894Interior styling kit 5,522 - 9,209Fog lamp 5,798
Front bumper extender 1,373Trunk sill guard 2,479Body cover 1,359 - 2,834
Rear bumper extender 1,373Stereo system 5,990 - 21,990
Front extender 460Cabin air filter 625 - 940
Rear spoiler extension 460Speaker 2,390 - 4,690
Body side moulding 1,742 - 2,479Rear parcel tray 1,451
Side cladding 2,203Speaker spacer set 183 - 437
Rear upper spoiler 820Boot mat 1,373 - 1,557
Door visor 1,557 - 2,258Windor sunshade 1,359
Wheel arch kit 1,834 - 2,203Rear window sunshade 657
Wheel arch cladding 5,982Steering wheel cover 253 - 885
Wheel arch garnish 543
Side step 11,975
Number plate frame 499
Fog lamp garnish 599
Front grille garnish 451 - 1,281
Rear mid garnish 636
Back door garnish 728
Fender garnish 267
Rear protector extender 3,032
ORVM and IRVM cover 3,309
Rear lower bumper garnish 530
Bumper corner protector 1,373 - 1,557
Mud flap 728
Window frame kit 2,018

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Brezza. These accessories are mostly concentrated on enhancing the visual appeal and a bit of functionality at the exterior. Some accessories are focused on enhancing the interior functionality and convenience level of the occupants. Also, there are some safety-focused accessories as well.

 
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