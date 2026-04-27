Own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Key genuine accessories you can buy for the SUV
If you are planning to buy genuine accessories for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, here is a quick and comprehensive list.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a widely popular sub-compact SUV since the very beginning of its journey in India. Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Brezza has been raking in high volume owing to multiple factors, including the high demand for SUVs, practicality, efficient powertrain options, the upmarket feature-packed proposition it offers, etc.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between ₹8.26 lakh and ₹13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic transmission options, along with a factory-fitted CNG variant. The SUV is known for offering fuel economy between 17.38 kmpl and 19.89 kmpl in petrol, and 25.51 km/kg in CNG mode.
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If you own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza or are planning to buy one soon, and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of key genuine accessories to explore for the sub-compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Exterior accessories
|Price
|Interior accessories
|Price
|Safety & electricals
|Price
|Alloy wheel
|₹8,508 - ₹9,449
|Seat cover
|₹8,190 - ₹9,690
|Car reverse camera
|₹5,190 - ₹5,390
|Wheel cover
|₹460 - ₹553
|Door sill guard
|₹1,945 - ₹3,032
|Digital video recorder (DVR)
|₹4,990
|Front skid plate
|₹1,281
|Floor mat
|₹1,253 - ₹5,042
|Rear camera
|₹4,550
|Rear skid plate
|₹1,521
|Armrest accessory kit
|₹2,756
|Front parking sensors
|₹5,490
|Side skid plate
|₹2,894
|Interior styling kit
|₹5,522 - ₹9,209
|Fog lamp
|₹5,798
|Front bumper extender
|₹1,373
|Trunk sill guard
|₹2,479
|Body cover
|₹1,359 - ₹2,834
|Rear bumper extender
|₹1,373
|Stereo system
|₹5,990 - ₹21,990
|Front extender
|₹460
|Cabin air filter
|₹625 - ₹940
|Rear spoiler extension
|₹460
|Speaker
|₹2,390 - ₹4,690
|Body side moulding
|₹1,742 - ₹2,479
|Rear parcel tray
|₹1,451
|Side cladding
|₹2,203
|Speaker spacer set
|₹183 - ₹437
|Rear upper spoiler
|₹820
|Boot mat
|₹1,373 - ₹1,557
|Door visor
|₹1,557 - ₹2,258
|Windor sunshade
|₹1,359
|Wheel arch kit
|₹1,834 - ₹2,203
|Rear window sunshade
|₹657
|Wheel arch cladding
|₹5,982
|Steering wheel cover
|₹253 - ₹885
|Wheel arch garnish
|₹543
|Side step
|₹11,975
|Number plate frame
|₹499
|Fog lamp garnish
|₹599
|Front grille garnish
|₹451 - ₹1,281
|Rear mid garnish
|₹636
|Back door garnish
|₹728
|Fender garnish
|₹267
|Rear protector extender
|₹3,032
|ORVM and IRVM cover
|₹3,309
|Rear lower bumper garnish
|₹530
|Bumper corner protector
|₹1,373 - ₹1,557
|Mud flap
|₹728
|Window frame kit
|₹2,018
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Brezza. These accessories are mostly concentrated on enhancing the visual appeal and a bit of functionality at the exterior. Some accessories are focused on enhancing the interior functionality and convenience level of the occupants. Also, there are some safety-focused accessories as well.