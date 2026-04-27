Own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Key genuine accessories you can buy for the SUV

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a widely popular sub-compact SUV since the very beginning of its journey in India. Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Brezza has been raking in high volume owing to multiple factors, including the high demand for SUVs, practicality, efficient powertrain options, the upmarket feature-packed proposition it offers, etc.

Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Brezza Check Offers Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been raking in high volume

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between ₹8.26 lakh and ₹13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic transmission options, along with a factory-fitted CNG variant. The SUV is known for offering fuel economy between 17.38 kmpl and 19.89 kmpl in petrol, and 25.51 km/kg in CNG mode.

If you own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza or are planning to buy one soon, and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of key genuine accessories to explore for the sub-compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy Exterior accessories Price Interior accessories Price Safety & electricals Price Alloy wheel ₹ 8,508 - ₹ 9,449 Seat cover ₹ 8,190 - ₹ 9,690 Car reverse camera ₹ 5,190 - ₹ 5,390 Wheel cover ₹ 460 - ₹ 553 Door sill guard ₹ 1,945 - ₹ 3,032 Digital video recorder (DVR) ₹ 4,990 Front skid plate ₹ 1,281 Floor mat ₹ 1,253 - ₹ 5,042 Rear camera ₹ 4,550 Rear skid plate ₹ 1,521 Armrest accessory kit ₹ 2,756 Front parking sensors ₹ 5,490 Side skid plate ₹ 2,894 Interior styling kit ₹ 5,522 - ₹ 9,209 Fog lamp ₹ 5,798 Front bumper extender ₹ 1,373 Trunk sill guard ₹ 2,479 Body cover ₹ 1,359 - ₹ 2,834 Rear bumper extender ₹ 1,373 Stereo system ₹ 5,990 - ₹ 21,990 Front extender ₹ 460 Cabin air filter ₹ 625 - ₹ 940 Rear spoiler extension ₹ 460 Speaker ₹ 2,390 - ₹ 4,690 Body side moulding ₹ 1,742 - ₹ 2,479 Rear parcel tray ₹ 1,451 Side cladding ₹ 2,203 Speaker spacer set ₹ 183 - ₹ 437 Rear upper spoiler ₹ 820 Boot mat ₹ 1,373 - ₹ 1,557 Door visor ₹ 1,557 - ₹ 2,258 Windor sunshade ₹ 1,359 Wheel arch kit ₹ 1,834 - ₹ 2,203 Rear window sunshade ₹ 657 Wheel arch cladding ₹ 5,982 Steering wheel cover ₹ 253 - ₹ 885 Wheel arch garnish ₹ 543 Side step ₹ 11,975 Number plate frame ₹ 499 Fog lamp garnish ₹ 599 Front grille garnish ₹ 451 - ₹ 1,281 Rear mid garnish ₹ 636 Back door garnish ₹ 728 Fender garnish ₹ 267 Rear protector extender ₹ 3,032 ORVM and IRVM cover ₹ 3,309 Rear lower bumper garnish ₹ 530 Bumper corner protector ₹ 1,373 - ₹ 1,557 Mud flap ₹ 728 Window frame kit ₹ 2,018 View All

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Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Brezza. These accessories are mostly concentrated on enhancing the visual appeal and a bit of functionality at the exterior. Some accessories are focused on enhancing the interior functionality and convenience level of the occupants. Also, there are some safety-focused accessories as well.

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