Own an MG ZS EV? Key genuine accessories to buy

The MG ZS EV is a five-seater all-electric compact SUV that was launched in India as the first electric car from MG in the country. Available at a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG ZS EV competes with rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric. Consumers planning to buy the MG ZS EV can purchase it outright as well as opt for a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme, under which the OEM offers a battery rental plan costing ₹4.5 per km, significantly lowering the initial purchase price.

Personalised Offers on MG ZS EV Check Offers MG ZS EV is the first electric car of the automaker in India, which has been in business in the country for quite some time.

The MG ZS EV promises an ARAI-certified range of 461 km on a single charge, while the real-world range is around 320-350 km, depending on driving conditions. Powering this electric SUV is a 50.3 kWh battery pack aired with a front-mounted motor producing 174.33 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in approximately 8.5 seconds.

If you have been planning to buy the MG ZS EV or already own the electric SUV, and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits available for it.

MG ZS EV: Key genuine accessories to buy

MG ZS EV: Key genuine accessories to buy Exterior Interior Electrical Tailgate trim moulding

Wind deflectors

Tow bar Fabric floor mat

Rubber floor mat

Trunk mats Wiring kit

Plug slow charger

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MG offers a host of key functional accessories for the MG ZS EV, which can be divided into three segments: exterior, interior and electrical. For the exterior, it gets tailgate trim moulding, wind deflectors and a tow bar, while for the interior, it gets floor mats and trunk mats. The electrical kits include a wiring kit pack and a plug slow charger. These genuine accessories can be purchased online or from authorised MG dealerships as well.

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