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Planning to buy Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition? Top 5 facts you must know about it

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition comes with a few cosmetic updates as well as optional accessory packages based on its two lower-spec variants: You and Plus.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 09:14 am IST
By Mainak Das
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Citroen has launched the Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition in India, which is a limited edition iteration of the SUV, carrying a few cosmetic updates over the standard model, as well as optional accessory packages based on the Aircross' two lower-spec variants: Tou and Plus. Interestingly, the top-end trim of the Aircross, the Turbo-Max, missed out on the special edition version.

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Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition comes with a few cosmetic updates as well as optional accessory packages based on its two lower-spec variants: You and Plus.

The limited edition Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition is priced between 9.09 lakh and 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At the base level, the special edition SUV commands a premium of 20,000 over the respective standard variant, which comes priced at 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

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If you are planning to buy the Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top 5 key facts of the special edition SUV.

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition: What’s extra?

The Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition comes with Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats, adjustable front and rear headrests, and a soft-touch finish on the dashboard, which altogether enhance the look and feel inside the cabin of the SUV. Apart from these, the special edition SUV gets customised accessory packages: You pack, Plus pack and Max pack.

What these packs offer?

The You pack combines a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera with guidelines, soft touch instrument panel, fog lamps, door cladding with chrome insert and full wheel covers. This pack comes priced at 36,600. The Plus pack is priced at 8,460 and combines a reverse parking camera with guidelines, a wireless phone charger, and door cladding with chrome inserts. On the other hand, the Max pack, priced at 40,000, comes with a JBL audio system with amplifier, a dashcam with features such as audio-based front collision warnings, lane change, pedestrian collision and front vehicle departure and distance alert.

The premium it commands

The Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition is priced between 9.09 lakh and 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At the base level, the special edition SUV commands a premium of 20,000 over the respective standard variant, which comes priced at 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). At the mid and top range, there is no pricing difference.

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