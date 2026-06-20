Planning to buy Citroen eC3X? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Citroen India has launched the Citroen eC3X, which comes as the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. Also, the eC3X comes as the latest entrant in the French auto giant's range of X-badged cars. The Citroen eC3X has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), for the buyers who want to purchase it outright.

Personalised Offers on Citroen eC3X Check Offers Citroen E-C3X is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹ 6.89 lakh, while the battery EMI is ₹ 2.26 per km.

Bookings for the Citroen eC3X have already commenced across India. Interested buyers can book the electric hatchback with SUV-like design online and offline. Launched at an introductory price, the electric car is available in three trim options: Shine, Live (O), and Live. The pricing of the EV will be increased once the introductory offer is over.

If you are planning to buy the Shine trim of the Citroen eC3X and wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you will have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Citroen eC3X: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Citroen eC3X, we have considered the introductory price of the top variant of the electric hatchback, which is the Shine, priced at ₹12.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures for the calculation considered are 24 months, 36 months and 48 months.

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Citroen eC3X: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom, introductory) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Citroen eC3X Shine ₹ 10.25 lakh ₹ 10.25 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 56,245 ₹ 124,886 36 months ₹ 39,240 ₹ 187,653 48 months ₹ 30,776 ₹ 252,240

According to the monthly EMI calculation for the Citroen eC3X, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 56,245, which will be reduced to ₹39,240 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure. If the repayment tenure is stretched to 48 months, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹30,776.

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{{#usCountry}} However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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