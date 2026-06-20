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Planning to buy Citroen eC3X? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Citroen eC3X comes as the latest entrant in the OEM's range of X-badged cars.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 06:07 am IST
By Mainak Das
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Citroen India has launched the Citroen eC3X, which comes as the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. Also, the eC3X comes as the latest entrant in the French auto giant's range of X-badged cars. The Citroen eC3X has been launched at an introductory starting price of 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), for the buyers who want to purchase it outright.

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Citroen E-C3X is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, which brings down the upfront cost to 6.89 lakh, while the battery EMI is 2.26 per km.

Bookings for the Citroen eC3X have already commenced across India. Interested buyers can book the electric hatchback with SUV-like design online and offline. Launched at an introductory price, the electric car is available in three trim options: Shine, Live (O), and Live. The pricing of the EV will be increased once the introductory offer is over.

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If you are planning to buy the Shine trim of the Citroen eC3X and wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you will have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Citroen eC3X: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Citroen eC3X, we have considered the introductory price of the top variant of the electric hatchback, which is the Shine, priced at 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures for the calculation considered are 24 months, 36 months and 48 months.

Citroen eC3X: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom, introductory)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Citroen eC3X Shine 10.25 lakh 10.25 lakh9.5%24 months 56,245 124,886
36 months 39,240 187,653
48 months 30,776 252,240

According to the monthly EMI calculation for the Citroen eC3X, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 56,245, which will be reduced to 39,240 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure. If the repayment tenure is stretched to 48 months, the monthly EMI payable will be 30,776.

 
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