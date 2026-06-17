Planning to buy Harley-Davidson X440? Complete EMI guide here

Harley-Davidson X440, the premium neo-retro roadster motorcycle co-developed by ⁠Harley-Davidson and ⁠Hero MotoCorp specifically for the Indian market, has become costlier as the automaker has increased its pricing by up to ₹5,000. The Harley-Davidson X440 comes as the most affordable single-cylinder motorcycle in the OEM's product lineup. It targets competitors like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 series of models.

Personalised Offers on Harley-Davidson X440 T Check Offers Harley-Davidson has recently increased the pricing of the X440 between ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 5,000, depending on the variants.

Harley-Davidson has increased the pricing of the X440 between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000, depending on the variants. The entry-level Vivid trim is now ₹1,000 more expensive and costs ₹2.36 lakh (ex-showroom), while the S trim comes ₹4,000 more, at ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim T has become costlier by ₹5,000, to be priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson has cited the reasons behind this price hike as the recent increase in key raw materials and manufacturing costs.

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If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Harley-Davidson X440: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the motorcycle, we have considered the top-end trim X440 T, which costs ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.

Harley-Davidson X440: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Harley-Davidson X440 T ₹ 2.84 lakh ₹ 2.84 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 13,040 ₹ 28,953 36 months ₹ 9,097 ₹ 43,505 48 months ₹ 7,135 ₹ 58,479

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{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹13,040, which will be reduced to ₹9,097 in the case of a 36-month repayment period. If you opt for a 48-month tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be further down at ₹7,135. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹13,040, which will be reduced to ₹9,097 in the case of a 36-month repayment period. If you opt for a 48-month tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be further down at ₹7,135. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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