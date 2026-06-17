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Planning to buy Harley-Davidson X440? Complete EMI guide here

If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 10:48 am IST
By Mainak Das
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Harley-Davidson X440, the premium neo-retro roadster motorcycle co-developed by ⁠Harley-Davidson and ⁠Hero MotoCorp specifically for the Indian market, has become costlier as the automaker has increased its pricing by up to 5,000. The Harley-Davidson X440 comes as the most affordable single-cylinder motorcycle in the OEM's product lineup. It targets competitors like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 series of models.

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Harley-Davidson has recently increased the pricing of the X440 between 1,000 and 5,000, depending on the variants.

Harley-Davidson has increased the pricing of the X440 between 1,000 and 5,000, depending on the variants. The entry-level Vivid trim is now 1,000 more expensive and costs 2.36 lakh (ex-showroom), while the S trim comes 4,000 more, at 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim T has become costlier by 5,000, to be priced at 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson has cited the reasons behind this price hike as the recent increase in key raw materials and manufacturing costs.

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If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Harley-Davidson X440: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the motorcycle, we have considered the top-end trim X440 T, which costs 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.

Harley-Davidson X440: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Harley-Davidson X440 T 2.84 lakh 2.84 lakh9.5%24 months 13,040 28,953
36 months 9,097 43,505
48 months 7,135 58,479
 
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