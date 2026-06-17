Planning to buy Harley-Davidson X440? Complete EMI guide here
If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.
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Harley-Davidson X440, the premium neo-retro roadster motorcycle co-developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp specifically for the Indian market, has become costlier as the automaker has increased its pricing by up to ₹5,000. The Harley-Davidson X440 comes as the most affordable single-cylinder motorcycle in the OEM's product lineup. It targets competitors like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 series of models.
Harley-Davidson has increased the pricing of the X440 between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000, depending on the variants. The entry-level Vivid trim is now ₹1,000 more expensive and costs ₹2.36 lakh (ex-showroom), while the S trim comes ₹4,000 more, at ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim T has become costlier by ₹5,000, to be priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson has cited the reasons behind this price hike as the recent increase in key raw materials and manufacturing costs.
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If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.
Harley-Davidson X440: How much monthly EMI to pay
To calculate the monthly EMI for the motorcycle, we have considered the top-end trim X440 T, which costs ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.
|Harley-Davidson X440: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Harley-Davidson X440 T
|₹2.84 lakh
|₹2.84 lakh
|9.5%
|24 months
|₹13,040
|₹28,953
|36 months
|₹9,097
|₹43,505
|48 months
|₹7,135
|₹58,479
According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹13,040, which will be reduced to ₹9,097 in the case of a 36-month repayment period. If you opt for a 48-month tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be further down at ₹7,135.{{/usCountry}}
According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹13,040, which will be reduced to ₹9,097 in the case of a 36-month repayment period. If you opt for a 48-month tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be further down at ₹7,135.{{/usCountry}}
However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.{{/usCountry}}
However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.{{/usCountry}}