Planning to buy MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? 5 facts you must know

JSW MG Motor India, on Wednesday, launched the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV alongside the MG Hector Tomahawk EV. The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is essentially the same car as the Hector Tomahawk EV, but with a different powertrain and a few distinctive elements on the design and feature front. Available in a seven-seater configuration, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is priced between ₹25.69 lakh and ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, there is a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme on offer as well, which brings down the price to ₹21.79 lakh, while commanding a battery rental of ₹3.2 per kilometre.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes as the automaker's first true plug-in hybrid SUV, combining an internal combustion engine and an electric powertrain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the automaker's first pure plug-in hybrid model, which is capable of running a significant distance on pure electric mode. Besides the electric powertrain, the SUV also houses a turbocharged petrol motor, which altogether enhances the range of the SUV significantly.

If you are impressed with the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV and planning to buy this, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts of the SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Booking, test drive, delivery

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is already available for booking across India. Test drive and delivery of the SUV will commence across the country from November 2026, around Diwali. The SUV can be booked online through the automaker's official website as well as by visiting an authorised MG dealership.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Price

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes priced between ₹25.69 lakh and ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It is available in two trim choices: Exclusive and Essence, which both get a seven-seater layout. Interestingly, MG is offering a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for the SUV, which brings down the starting upfront cost to ₹21.79 lakh, while commanding a battery rental of ₹3.2 per kilometre. MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Warranty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes priced between ₹25.69 lakh and ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It is available in two trim choices: Exclusive and Essence, which both get a seven-seater layout. Interestingly, MG is offering a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for the SUV, which brings down the starting upfront cost to ₹21.79 lakh, while commanding a battery rental of ₹3.2 per kilometre. MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Warranty {{/usCountry}}

Read More

MG has taken a 3-3-3 strategy for the warranty of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is available with a three-year unlimited warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free services.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Key differences

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks identical to its pure electric sibling, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV. Both these two SUVs are based on the Wuling Starlight 560 and underpinned by the automaker's modular architecture ADAPT, which is capable of housing multiple electrified powertrain technologies. Speaking of the visual differences, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes with a different grille, which, in the case of its EV version, gets a closed-off panel. There is an exhaust tailpipe, considering the PHEV model has an ICE. Inside the cabin, there is different upholstery and colour theme compared to the EV.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Powertrain

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV houses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Combined, the hybrid powertrain offers over 1,100 km range, while the electric propulsion system onboard the SUV can alone propel it for more than 115 km in pure electric mode. Power is sent to the wheels via a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}