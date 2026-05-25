Planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift? Top 5 facts you must know before spending your money

Honda Cars India has launched one of the most-awaited cars in India in 2026, the Honda City facelift. The new 2026 Honda City facelift received a plethora of cosmetic and feature upgrades while keeping the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol and hybrid powertrains unchanged. The updated version of the upmarket midsize sedan comes priced between ₹11.99 lakh and ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. With these updates, the Honda City has ramped up its appeal in the midsize sedan segment, where it competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, etc.

Personalised Offers on Honda City Check Offers The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City was first launched in India back in 1998, and since then, despite the shrinking sales numbers in the sedan segment at large, it has remained a consistent performer. The sedan is known for its premium appeal through the suave design, plethora of upmarket features and capable powertrains. With this facelift, Honda is expecting to see a sales boost for the sedan.

2026 Honda City facelift: Variant-wise price list Variant Price (ex-showroom) SV MT ₹ 11,99,900 V MT ₹ 13,29,900 V CVT ₹ 14,29,900 ZX MT ₹ 15,25,900 ZX+ MT ₹ 16,14,900 ZX CVT ₹ 16,25,900 ZX+ CVT ₹ 17,14,900 ZX+ e:HEV (Strong Hybrid) CVT ₹ 20,99,900 View All

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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five key facts every buyer should know before spending their money on it.

2026 Honda City facelift: A refreshing design

The Honda City has received an updated design, incorporating a sleek fascia, new alloy wheels, and a new rear diffuser. The updates are subtle without impacting the unmistakable design character of the City. The sedan has received LED headlamps as standard across the board. LED lights have been refreshed for a sharper look while keeping the car recognisable as a City. The connected LED DRL has given it a significant makeover.

2026 Honda City facelift: Cabin remains conservative

The new Honda City has taken a risk-averse, conservative approach when it comes to designing the interior. While its rivals edge out with futuristic-looking interiors, the new Honda City received a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the only major inclusion. The dashboard and part layout remain unchanged, though. Other key additions include a 360-degree surround view camera and ventilated seats. Other features include the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, sunroof, etc.

2026 Honda City facelift: Gets a proper hybrid system

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{{^usCountry}} The range-topping ZX+ trim of the 2026 Honda City facelift comes with a strong-hybrid powertrain. While it is not the most powerful unit compared to its rivals, this powertrain is a proven and efficient one. However, there are absolutely no mechanical changes made to the system. 2026 Honda City facelift: A costly hybrid sedan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The range-topping ZX+ trim of the 2026 Honda City facelift comes with a strong-hybrid powertrain. While it is not the most powerful unit compared to its rivals, this powertrain is a proven and efficient one. However, there are absolutely no mechanical changes made to the system. 2026 Honda City facelift: A costly hybrid sedan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The top-end hybrid powertrain-equipped variant of the new Honda City comes priced at ₹20.99 (ex-showroom). While the hybrid system is surely efficient, the upfront price paid for the same is difficult to justify. With this pricing, the City ventures deep into the SUV territory, where the customer practically starts getting more power, as well as three-row MPV options. 2026 Honda City facelift: No turbocharged engine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top-end hybrid powertrain-equipped variant of the new Honda City comes priced at ₹20.99 (ex-showroom). While the hybrid system is surely efficient, the upfront price paid for the same is difficult to justify. With this pricing, the City ventures deep into the SUV territory, where the customer practically starts getting more power, as well as three-row MPV options. 2026 Honda City facelift: No turbocharged engine {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The key competitors of the Honda City, including the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus, come with turbocharged engines. On the other hand, the Honda City continues with naturally aspirated units, which is a reliable unit, though. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The key competitors of the Honda City, including the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus, come with turbocharged engines. On the other hand, the Honda City continues with naturally aspirated units, which is a reliable unit, though. {{/usCountry}}

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