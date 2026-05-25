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Planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift? Top 5 facts you must know before spending your money

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five key facts.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 10:36 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Honda Cars India has launched one of the most-awaited cars in India in 2026, the Honda City facelift. The new 2026 Honda City facelift received a plethora of cosmetic and feature upgrades while keeping the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol and hybrid powertrains unchanged. The updated version of the upmarket midsize sedan comes priced between 11.99 lakh and 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. With these updates, the Honda City has ramped up its appeal in the midsize sedan segment, where it competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, etc.

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The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City was first launched in India back in 1998, and since then, despite the shrinking sales numbers in the sedan segment at large, it has remained a consistent performer. The sedan is known for its premium appeal through the suave design, plethora of upmarket features and capable powertrains. With this facelift, Honda is expecting to see a sales boost for the sedan.

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2026 Honda City facelift: Variant-wise price list
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
SV MT 11,99,900
V MT 13,29,900
V CVT 14,29,900
ZX MT 15,25,900
ZX+ MT 16,14,900
ZX CVT 16,25,900
ZX+ CVT 17,14,900
ZX+ e:HEV (Strong Hybrid) CVT 20,99,900

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five key facts every buyer should know before spending their money on it.

2026 Honda City facelift: A refreshing design

The Honda City has received an updated design, incorporating a sleek fascia, new alloy wheels, and a new rear diffuser. The updates are subtle without impacting the unmistakable design character of the City. The sedan has received LED headlamps as standard across the board. LED lights have been refreshed for a sharper look while keeping the car recognisable as a City. The connected LED DRL has given it a significant makeover.

2026 Honda City facelift: Cabin remains conservative

The new Honda City has taken a risk-averse, conservative approach when it comes to designing the interior. While its rivals edge out with futuristic-looking interiors, the new Honda City received a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the only major inclusion. The dashboard and part layout remain unchanged, though. Other key additions include a 360-degree surround view camera and ventilated seats. Other features include the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, sunroof, etc.

2026 Honda City facelift: Gets a proper hybrid system

 
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