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Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift? Here's your complete EMI calculation

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published on: May 31, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Tata Motors has launched the updated version of its entry-level hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Launched alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, the 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin. As the homegrown auto giant has stated, it aims to take the game up in this segment by offering class-leading features and technology, which will offer consumers an appealing and high-value-for-money proposition.

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The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between 4.69 lakh and 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is available with both petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices, while the transmission options include both manual and AMT units for both fuel variants. The updated hatchback is priced between 4.69 lakh and 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick explainer detailing the amount you have to pay every month.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the hatchback, we have considered the top-end trim of the Tata Tiago facelift, which is the Creative CNG AMT, priced at 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount considered is 100% ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Tata Tiago Creative CNG AMT 8.55 lakh 8.55 lakh9.5%24 months 39,257 87,165
36 months 27,388 130,974
48 months 21,480 176,054
 
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