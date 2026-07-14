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    Planning to buy Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh? Here's your complete EMI guide

    Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh is the flagship variant of the VX2 lineup, which comes with dual removable 2.2 kWh battery packs.

    Published on: Jul 14, 2026, 09:32:51 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant of the Vida VX2 Plus in India, which is equipped with a larger battery pack. The new battery pack is a 4.4 kWh unit, which comprises dual removable 2.2 kWh battery packs. Priced at 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant sits on top of the lineup. Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh claims to offer an IDC-certified range of up to 187 km on a full charge. This larger battery pack certainly enhances the appeal of the EV to consumers.

    The new VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh offers a claimed IDC-certified range of 187 km and joins the brand's expanding electric scooter lineup.
    The new VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh offers a claimed IDC-certified range of 187 km and joins the brand's expanding electric scooter lineup.
    Vida VX2
    EMI starting at just₹1,100/month

    Powering the electric scooter is a 6 kW electric motor, which also works on board the other variants. This electric motor is capable of delivering 26 Nm of maximum torque. The electric scooter is capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph.

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    Besides the larger battery pack, the Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant gets a more powerful portable charger. The new 1 kW portable charger claims to charge the battery from 0-80% in 3 hours 17 minutes, while 0-100% charging takes 5 hours and 8 minutes. Besides that, the electric scooter supports DC fast charging as well. A DC charger can top up the battery from 0-80% in 65 minutes and 0-100% in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

    If you are planning to buy the Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand how much monthly EMI you need to pay.

    Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: How much EMI to pay every month

    To calculate the monthly EMI for Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, which is 1.44 lakh. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

    Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh 1.44 lakh 1.44 lakh9.5%24 months 6,612
    36 months 4,613

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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    Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 KWh? Here's Your Complete EMI Guide
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