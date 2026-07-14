Planning to buy Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh? Here's your complete EMI guide

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant of the Vida VX2 Plus in India, which is equipped with a larger battery pack. The new battery pack is a 4.4 kWh unit, which comprises dual removable 2.2 kWh battery packs. Priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant sits on top of the lineup. Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh claims to offer an IDC-certified range of up to 187 km on a full charge. This larger battery pack certainly enhances the appeal of the EV to consumers. The new VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh offers a claimed IDC-certified range of 187 km and joins the brand's expanding electric scooter lineup.

Vida VX2 EMI starting at just ₹1,100 / month Check Eligibility

Powering the electric scooter is a 6 kW electric motor, which also works on board the other variants. This electric motor is capable of delivering 26 Nm of maximum torque. The electric scooter is capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph.

Besides the larger battery pack, the Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant gets a more powerful portable charger. The new 1 kW portable charger claims to charge the battery from 0-80% in 3 hours 17 minutes, while 0-100% charging takes 5 hours and 8 minutes. Besides that, the electric scooter supports DC fast charging as well. A DC charger can top up the battery from 0-80% in 65 minutes and 0-100% in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

If you are planning to buy the Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand how much monthly EMI you need to pay.