Planning to buy Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh? Here's your complete EMI guide

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant of the Vida VX2 Plus in India, which is equipped with a larger battery pack. The new battery pack is a 4.4 kWh unit, which comprises dual removable 2.2 kWh battery packs. Priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant sits on top of the lineup. Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh claims to offer an IDC-certified range of up to 187 km on a full charge. This larger battery pack certainly enhances the appeal of the EV to consumers.
Powering the electric scooter is a 6 kW electric motor, which also works on board the other variants. This electric motor is capable of delivering 26 Nm of maximum torque. The electric scooter is capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph.
Besides the larger battery pack, the Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant gets a more powerful portable charger. The new 1 kW portable charger claims to charge the battery from 0-80% in 3 hours 17 minutes, while 0-100% charging takes 5 hours and 8 minutes. Besides that, the electric scooter supports DC fast charging as well. A DC charger can top up the battery from 0-80% in 65 minutes and 0-100% in 2 hours and 30 minutes.
If you are planning to buy the Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand how much monthly EMI you need to pay.
Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: How much EMI to pay every month
To calculate the monthly EMI for Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, which is ₹1.44 lakh. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.
Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variant
Price (ex-showroom)
Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)
Interest rate
Repayment tenure
Monthly EMI
Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh
₹1.44 lakh
₹1.44 lakh
9.5%
24 months
₹6,612
36 months
₹4,613
However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.
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Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 KWh? Here's Your Complete EMI Guide