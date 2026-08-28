Planning to buy Yamaha YZF-R2? Hee's your complete monthly EMI guide

Yamaha has just launched its latest R-series sportbike in the Indian market, the Yamaha YZF-R2, popularly known as the Yamaha R2. The Yamaha YZF-R2 is positioned right above the highly popular Yamaha R15 in the company's portfolio. Available in three variant options, the new sportbike is priced between ₹230,500 and ₹253,000 (ex-showroom), depending on the trims.

Powering the all-new Yamaha YZF-R2 is a newly developed, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine engineered for responsive throttle delivery and strong top-end power.

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Powering the all-new Yamaha YZF-R2 is a newly developed, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine engineered for responsive throttle delivery and strong top-end power. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, to churn out 26.5 bhp peak power at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle comes with a bi-directional quickshifter standard on mid and top variants.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha YZF-R2 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Yamaha YZF-R2: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Yamaha YZF-R2, we have considered all three variants of the sportbike. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 24 months, respectively.

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Yamaha YZF-R2: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Yamaha YZF-R2 STD ₹ 230,500 9.5% 24 months ₹ 10,583 Yamaha YZF-R2 Quickshifter ₹ 239,500 ₹ 10,997 Yamaha YZF-R2 M ₹ 253,000 ₹ 11,616

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, the Yamaha YZF-R2 commands a monthly EMI between ₹10,583 and ₹11,616, depending on the variants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, the Yamaha YZF-R2 commands a monthly EMI between ₹10,583 and ₹11,616, depending on the variants. {{/usCountry}}

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However, one must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, offers available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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