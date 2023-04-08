Possible risk of crash: Tesla recalls 422 US vehicles over suspension issue

Tesla is recalling just over 400 Model 3 vehicles in the United States because front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen.

Visitors check a Tesla Model 3 car next to a Model Y displayed at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo(REUTERS)

Tesla will tighten or replace the lateral link fasteners to address the issue that could allow the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame on the recalled 2018 and 2019 model year vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a lateral link separation could shift the wheel alignment, causing instability and increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla said it has 25 warranty claims and 2 field reports since January 2019 which are related or could relate to the recall but no reports of crashes or injuries.

The new vehicle call back is an expansion of a 2021 recall for the same issue that covered nearly 2,800 Model 3 from the 2019-2021 model years and 2020-2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

That recall occurred after the Tesla said it escalated 39 service repairs in which one or both front suspension lateral link fasteners were found loose or missing.