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Passenger vehicles set a strong festive tone with record July sales; Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra log record numbers

Continued positive impact of GST rate cut, reduced repo rate, and tax relief on income of up to ₹12 lakh helped auto industry to clock record numbers in July.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 09:59:41 IST
By Mainak Das
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Passenger vehicle wholesales in India are estimated to have registered about 4.7 lakh units in July 2026. This marked an impressive 33% surge in wholesales last month, compared to the same month a year ago; as in July last year, the industry clocked around 3.5 lakh units. This surge in sales came riding on record volumes led by almost all major auto OEMs reporting record domestic sales, signalling resilient consumer demand despite the headwinds coming from price shocks, fuel price hikes, etc.

Continued positive impact of GST rate cut, reduced repo rate, and tax relief on income of up to ₹12 lakh helped the auto industry to clock record numbers in July.
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Continued positive impact of GST rate cut, reduced repo rate, and tax relief on income of up to ₹12 lakh helped the auto industry to clock record numbers in July.

The continued positive impact of the GST rate cut, reduced repo rate, and tax relief on income of up to 12 lakh helped the industry to clock these record numbers. Also, this sales performance in the domestic market ahead of the upcoming festive season boosts the tone of the Indian auto industry.

Maruti Suzuki posts its best-ever domestic PV sales

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Maruti Suzuki, the number one passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturer in India in terms of sales volume, posted its best-ever sales in the domestic market last month. The auto OEM clocked 196,203 units in July 2026 as compared to 137,776 units sold in July 2025, registering a 43.4% year-on-year (Yoy) growth over the corresponding month a year ago.

July 2026 vs July 2025 wholesales: Top 5 carmakers
July 2025 wholesalesOEMRankOEMJuly 2026 wholesales
140,570 unitsMaruti Suzuki1Maruti Suzuki200,123 units
49,871 unitsMahindra & Mahindra2Tata Motors62,611 units
43,973 unitsHyundai3Mahindra & Mahindra60,048 units
39,521 unitsTata Motors4Hyundai54,210 units
29,159 unitsToyota Kirloskar Motor5Toyota Kirloskar Motor30,516 units
View All

Homegrown Tata & Mahindra clock double-digit growth

Homegrown auto manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra clocked high double-digit growth in July 2026. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPVL) reported a 58% YoY jump in domestic PV sales at 62,611 units last month, as compared to 39,521 units recorded in July 2025. Tata Motors' electric car sales surpassed 15,000 units in July. Tata Punch reported its best-ever monthly sales performance.

Another major homegrown automaker, specialising in the SUV segment, Mahindra, posted a 20% YoY growth in utility vehicle sales in the domestic market at 60,048 units last month, as against 49,871 units registered in July last year.

Hyundai & Kia post highest-ever monthly sales

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) retained its fourth position in the sales chart in July, but its numbers have improved. The South Korean auto giant reported its best-ever domestic monthly sales at 54,210 units in July 2026, up by 23.3% compared to the same month last year. Speaking on the sales performance, HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said this was the company's highest-ever monthly volume since inception.

Kia India also reported a 27.4% YoY rise in wholesale numbers at 28,200 units in July 2026, as compared to 22,135 units clocked in the same month last year. It was the Hyundai subsidiary's best-ever July wholesale performance since its inception.

Honda, MG post double-digit growth

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) recorded over 48% YoY domestic sales growth, with 6,014 units sold last month. The launch of the new City and ZR-V, along with steady sales of Amaze and Elevate, helped the brand to post double-digit growth.

JSW MG Motor India also reported a 22% rise in dispatches to dealers at 8,158 units in July 2026, posting its highest-ever monthly wholesale numbers. This was helped by the continuous traction in its electric car portfolio.

Another carmaker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), reported a 5% YoY rise in domestic sales at 30,516 units in July 2026, as compared to 29,159 units recorded in the same month last year.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. (NMIPL) reported domestic wholesales of 4,518 units last month, as compared to 1,420 units in July 2025.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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