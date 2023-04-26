Home / Car Bike / Rajasthan man takes 17 lakh car to showroom pulled with ‘donkeys’. Here's why

Rajasthan man takes 17 lakh car to showroom pulled with ‘donkeys’. Here's why

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 26, 2023 09:08 PM IST

The video of the car being pulled by donkeys to the showroom has reportedly gone viral on social media.

A car owner in Rajasthan's Udaipur demonstrated a unique way of bringing his car to the showroom, citing the poor response to his vehicle's technical issues, in a dramatic protest against car showroom dealers. According to a Times of India report, the owner on Tuesday decided to transport his vehicle to the showroom using two donkeys with the sounds of drums alongside.

Raj Kumar, the owner, stated that over the past two days, the car had to be pushed multiple times to start during a family function. (source:TOI)
The video of the car being pulled by donkeys to the showroom has reportedly gone viral on social media, which was done to draw attention to the poor customer service provided by the dealership.

The car was purchased from a showroom in the Madru industrial area of Udaipur for around 17.50 lakh and was plagued with frequent technical glitches despite being a new vehicle, the report said.

The owner reportedly attempted to reach out to the service centre and the dealership for assistance, but the problems with the car persisted, with only temporary relief provided.

Despite bringing the car to the service center, no solutions were found for the reported technical glitches. Raj Kumar, the owner, stated that over the past two days, the car had to be pushed multiple times to start during a family function. Service center representatives attributed the problem to a rundown battery and advised Kumar to drive the car to recharge it. However, the issue remained despite their efforts.

The report quoted Kumar as saying, “After all the trauma that we went through, we finally decided to bring the car back to the showroom.”

In response to the situation, a representative from the showroom claimed that the car owner had made modifications to the vehicle, resulting in electrical faults. The representative assured that efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

Currently, the car is in the showroom, and the owner is demanding a replacement vehicle.

