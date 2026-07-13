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Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid offered with benefits up to 1.25 lakh

Renault announced July 2026 offers on the Kiger, Triber and Kwid, with the Kiger getting benefits up to ₹1.25 lakh.

Updated on: Jul 13, 2026 10:59 AM IST
By Saptak Bardhan
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French automaker Renault has announced its benefits and discounts for July 2026 across the Kiger, Triber and Kwid range. While the recently launched flagship Renault Duster is not being offered with any official discounts, the Kiger attracts the highest benefits this month of up to 1.25 lakh.

Renault Kiger July 2026 offers

Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid offered with benefits up to ₹1.25 lakh
Renault Triber
EMI starting at just₹7,600/Month
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Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid offered with benefits up to ₹1.25 lakh

The Renault Kiger receives the highest benefits in the brand's portfolio this month of up to 1.25 lakh. The benefits are also state-based, with customers in Kerala can avail the maximum package, comprising a cash discount of 50,000, an exchange bonus of up to 50,000, scrappage benefits of up to 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to 18,000.

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₹ 5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
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₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
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The Renault Kiger is available with a cash discount of 30,000 and exchange benefits of up to 40,000 in Gujarat. Buyers in other states can avail a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to 25,000, along with scrappage, loyalty and referral benefits, subject to eligibility.

The Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and 99 bhp and up to 160 Nm of torque, respectively.

Renault Triber July 2026 offers

Similarly, in Gujarat, customers can avail benefits of up to 45,000, comprising a cash discount of 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to 25,000. Buyers in the remaining states can avail total benefits of up to 30,000, including a 15,000 cash discount and a 15,000 exchange bonus. Renault is also extending loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts and rural offers to eligible customers.

The Renault Triber is powered by the same 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which powers the Kiger, producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

( also read: Kia Syros EV spotted undisguised, expected with up to 520 km range )

Renault Kwid July 2026 offers

The 2026 Renault Kwid is available with cash discounts of up to 15,000 in select states. However, these offers are not applicable in Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Customers opting for the previous model year Kwid can avail higher cash discounts of up to 30,000, depending on the state and dealer inventory.

The Renault Kwid is powered by a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 68 bhp and 91 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or AMT.

 
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