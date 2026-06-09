Renault offers June discounts on Kiger, Triber and Kwid; benefits up to 1.15 lakh

Renault India has announced a fresh round of offers on the Kiger, Triber and Kwid, valid until June 15, 2026. While the headline cash discounts range from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 depending on the model, the overall value of incentives is significantly higher when exchange, loyalty, corporate and scrappage benefits are taken into account.

Personalised Offers on Renault Triber Check Offers Renault's June 2026 campaign combines cash discounts, exchange bonuses and scrappage incentives across the Kiger, Triber and Kwid.

Importantly, Renault's published offer details do not state that these additional benefits cannot be combined. The only restriction clearly mentioned is that customers must choose between the 0 per cent finance scheme and the corresponding cash discount on eligible variants.

Kiger receives the highest benefits

The Renault Kiger gets the largest package of incentives this month. Buyers can opt for either 0 per cent interest financing on select variants or a cash benefit of up to ₹40,000. In addition, Renault is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000, loyalty benefits of up to ₹15,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹10,000 and a ‘RELIVE’ scrappage incentive worth up to ₹25,000.

Excluding referral benefits, whose value has not been disclosed, the combined benefit on the Kiger adds up to ₹1.15 lakh. In Tamil Nadu, where the corporate discount rises to ₹15,000, the total reaches ₹1.20 lakh.

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Priced between ₹5.81 lakh and ₹10.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kiger competes with the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon.

Triber offers vary by stock type

The Triber is available with separate schemes for MY26 and pre-MY26 inventory. MY26 models get either 0 per cent interest or a cash benefit of up to ₹25,000, while pre-MY26 stock attracts a higher cash offer of up to ₹35,000.

Additional benefits include exchange support of up to ₹15,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹10,000, and scrappage incentives of up to ₹25,000. Loyalty and referral benefits are also available, although Renault has not specified their value in the published offer sheet.

The Triber is priced from ₹5.81 lakh to ₹8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

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{{^usCountry}} Kwid receives entry-level discounts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kwid receives entry-level discounts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the Kwid, Renault is offering either 0 per cent interest financing on select variants or a cash benefit of up to ₹20,000. Buyers can also avail exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹10,000 and scrappage incentives of up to ₹25,000, along with loyalty and referral schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Kwid, Renault is offering either 0 per cent interest financing on select variants or a cash benefit of up to ₹20,000. Buyers can also avail exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹10,000 and scrappage incentives of up to ₹25,000, along with loyalty and referral schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Kwid is priced between ₹4.30 lakh and ₹5.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kwid is priced between ₹4.30 lakh and ₹5.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Renault has stated that the offers are applicable on bookings made between June 1 and June 15, 2026. Benefits may differ depending on variant, location, dealership stock and customer eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Renault has stated that the offers are applicable on bookings made between June 1 and June 15, 2026. Benefits may differ depending on variant, location, dealership stock and customer eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ryan Paul Massey ...Read More Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing. Read Less

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