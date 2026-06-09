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Renault offers June discounts on Kiger, Triber and Kwid; benefits up to 1.15 lakh

Renault is offering multiple June 2026 schemes on the Kiger, Triber and Kwid, with combined benefits crossing ₹1 lakh.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 10:14 am IST
By Ryan Paul Massey
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Renault India has announced a fresh round of offers on the Kiger, Triber and Kwid, valid until June 15, 2026. While the headline cash discounts range from 20,000 to 40,000 depending on the model, the overall value of incentives is significantly higher when exchange, loyalty, corporate and scrappage benefits are taken into account.

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Renault Triber
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Renault's June 2026 campaign combines cash discounts, exchange bonuses and scrappage incentives across the Kiger, Triber and Kwid.

Importantly, Renault's published offer details do not state that these additional benefits cannot be combined. The only restriction clearly mentioned is that customers must choose between the 0 per cent finance scheme and the corresponding cash discount on eligible variants.

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Kiger receives the highest benefits

The Renault Kiger gets the largest package of incentives this month. Buyers can opt for either 0 per cent interest financing on select variants or a cash benefit of up to 40,000. In addition, Renault is offering exchange benefits of up to 25,000, loyalty benefits of up to 15,000, corporate discounts of up to 10,000 and a ‘RELIVE’ scrappage incentive worth up to 25,000.

Excluding referral benefits, whose value has not been disclosed, the combined benefit on the Kiger adds up to 1.15 lakh. In Tamil Nadu, where the corporate discount rises to 15,000, the total reaches 1.20 lakh.

Priced between 5.81 lakh and 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kiger competes with the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon.

Triber offers vary by stock type

The Triber is available with separate schemes for MY26 and pre-MY26 inventory. MY26 models get either 0 per cent interest or a cash benefit of up to 25,000, while pre-MY26 stock attracts a higher cash offer of up to 35,000.

Additional benefits include exchange support of up to 15,000, corporate discounts of up to 10,000, and scrappage incentives of up to 25,000. Loyalty and referral benefits are also available, although Renault has not specified their value in the published offer sheet.

The Triber is priced from 5.81 lakh to 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

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Home / Car and Bike / Renault offers June discounts on Kiger, Triber and Kwid; benefits up to 1.15 lakh
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