Renault updates Kiger and Triber. Kwid facelift in pipeline

Renault has updated the Kiger sub-compact SUV and Triber MPV in the Indian market in quick succession. This leaves only the Kwid hatchback, the most affordable Renault car in the country, the only model to be updated now. The French automaker is currently working on an updated iteration of the small hatchback, which competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, among others. With the Kiger and Triber receiving significant makeovers, Renault is now gearing up to update the Kwid hatchback.

Renault has not revealed anything officially about the Kwid facelift, but considering the fact that the auto OEM has launched the Triber facelift on July 23 and the Kiger facelift on August 24, just a month apart, the updated version of the hatchback is likely to launch soon, right ahead of the festive season.

Rationale behind Renault Kwid facelift

Despite facing steep competition, Kwid once gave Renault a strong footprint in the Indian passenger vehicle market. However, with time, the small car market share in the Indian PV space has shrunk, and the utility vehicles have taken over that space. However, with the potential GST reduction that is expected to be enforced during the upcoming festive season, the small car market is likely to see a boost. Considering that, the Renault Kwid facelift may bring a sales uptick for the automaker.

Renault Kwid facelift: What to expect?

The Renault Kwid facelift is expected to come with a host of makeovers on the exterior, just like its two siblings have received. A revamped front profile, updated LED lights, new design wheels, and tweaked bumpers are likely to be there. Besides that, new exterior colours would be introduced to the Kwid as well.

Inside the cabin, the Renault Kwid facelift would come with a redesigned layout for the dashboard. Expect the upholstery materials to be updated, while there will be new features as well. Further, the Renault Kwid would receive some additional safety features as well.

On the powertrain front, the Kwid facelift is unlikely to receive any change. Incidentally, Renault has not updated the powertrain of the Kiger and Triber in their respective facelifted versions. In that case, expect the Kwid facelift to retain the same engine and transmission choices as the current model.