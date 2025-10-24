Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary unveiled with 24-carat details: 7 unique highlights

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is among the most sought-after luxury nameplates in the world, and it now celebrates a hundred years since its 1925 debut. To mark the occasion, the British automaker has unveiled the Phantom Centenary Private Collection, an ultra-exclusive series of just 25 cars. This limited-run model is based on the Phantom VIII, taking over 40,000 hours to design and reinterpret to celebrate a century of design and craftsmanship. Seventy-seven hand-drawn motifs chronicling the marque’s history have been integrated into metal, leather, wood, and embroidery, using advanced in-house techniques. Personalised Offers on Rolls-Royce Phantom Check Offers Check Offers The Phantom Centenary Private Collection is an ultra-exclusive series of just 25 cars, built to celebrate a hundred years of the iconic luxury nameplate

1. Exterior design:

The Spirit of Ecstasy lies recast in 24-carat gold, bearing the hallmark to reference the Phantom Centenary

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary’s exterior styling references the grand Phantoms of the 1930s while making use of modern materials and finishes. It features a two-tone paint scheme called Super Champagne Crystal over Arctic White and Black, which contains crushed glass particles for a shimmer-like effect. The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament has been recast in 24-carat gold and bears a unique hallmark referencing the Centenary. The traditional RR Badge of Honour is finished in gold and white enamel for the first time, while the disc wheels are engraved with 25 fine lines, each marking one of the cars produced.

2. Interiors:

The Phantom Centenary’s cabin is more of a gallery showcasing the nameplate’s heritage with upholstery that features leather and textiles referencing early chauffeur-driven cars. The rear seats pay homage to the 1926 “Phantom of Love,” featuring printed imagery, sketches, and embroidery across 45 panels, amounting to more than 160,000 stitches. The front seats are laser-etched with symbolic motifs that mark milestones in the Phantom lineage, from the 1923 prototype to the 2003 relaunch.

3. The Anthology Gallery:

The Phantom Centenary's cabin presents a structural centrepiece called the Anthropology Gallery, made of 50 3D-printed brushed aluminium fins

One of the Centenary’s defining features, the Anthology Gallery, is a sculptural centrepiece made from 50 3D-printed brushed aluminium fins, each engraved with quotes chronicling Phantom’s acclaim over 100 years. The fins are illuminated in a manner that mimics fireworks, with reflections shifting as the viewer moves.

4. Woodwork:

The door panels feature intricate woodcraft made from stained Blackwood to create layered compositions. Artisans use 3D marquetry, laser etching, and gold-leafing to highlight significant journeys and locations from the Phantom’s history. The woodwork ends with the individually etched depictions of the original Phantom I and the current Phantom VIII on the rear picnic tables.

5. Craftsmanship

Stepping inside the Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary reveals a cabin decorated with intricate woodwork and embroidery, chronicling its heritage

The Centenary’s woodwork seamlessly transforms into embroidered leather panels in an effort to continue the Phantom’s narrative. The 24-carat gold roads turn into embroidered golden threads, while the etched details of the maps and landscapes get stitched in black.

6. The Starlight Headliner:

The Starlight Headliner now reflects a re-imagined night sky that contains references to the Phantom’s century-long story. With 440,000 individual stitches, the headliner depicts scenes such as Henry Royce seated beneath his mulberry tree, honeybees from the Goodwood apiary, and subtle nods to landmark models like the Phantom II “Bluebird.” The embroidery further hints at a secret Phantom design studio, “The Bank,” and the famous Phantom Rose, creating a complex visual map visible only to those seated beneath.

7. Engine:

The Centenary features the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine from the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII under an Arctic White cover with 24-carat gold accents

The Centenary edition retains the Phantom VIII’s 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12, but what sets it apart is the presentation. The engine bay features a special Arctic White cover with 24-carat gold accents meant to honour the powertrain that has defined Rolls-Royce’s modern identity.