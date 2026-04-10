Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been one of the most popular and bestselling motorcycles in India for a long time. The retro-themed motorcycle comes with the old-school motorcycle design with modern features and a proven powertrain. The key USPs of the motorcycle include the timeless design, a powerful 349 cc single-cylinder engine, the new and improved J-series platform, etc.

Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Check Offers The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers.

The 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers. However, an owner seeking to give it a more distinct look can accessorise the motorcycle with a host of genuine accessories. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated website or from the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.

If you have been owning a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories to buy

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Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories Accessories Price Oil filler cap ₹ 1,010 Aero visor ₹ 1,060 Water resistant cover ₹ 1,070 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Touring screen ₹ 3,680 Passenger backrest pad ₹ 1,010 Low ride dual seat ₹ 4,600 Sump guard ₹ 2,900 - ₹ 3,080 Water proof inner guard ₹ 1,500 Deluxe footpegs ₹ 2,480 Foot control rubbers ₹ 550 Passenger backrest mounts ₹ 1,560 Handlebar grips ₹ 920 Commuter pannier rail ₹ 2,070 Touring dual seat ₹ 5,110 LED fog lights ₹ 6,550 Trapezium engine guard ₹ 2,760 - ₹ 2,990 Commuter pannier ₹ 2,210 Airfly Evo engine guard ₹ 3,360 - ₹ 3,960 Octagon engine guard ₹ 2,760 - ₹ 3,270 LED indicators ₹ 4,800 Airfly engine guard ₹ 3,680 - ₹ 4,190 Touring handlebar ₹ 3,270 Pleated seat cover ₹ 1,150 Round bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500 Round mirrors ₹ 4,500 Soft panniers ₹ 12,070 View All

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine kits available from the iconic motorcycle manufacturer. Some of the genuine accessories are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the motorcycle, while some are meant to enhance riding comfort and convenience. Also, the majority of these accessories come with functionality enhancement.

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