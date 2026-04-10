Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy
If you own a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and plan to accessorise it with genuine parts, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been one of the most popular and bestselling motorcycles in India for a long time. The retro-themed motorcycle comes with the old-school motorcycle design with modern features and a proven powertrain. The key USPs of the motorcycle include the timeless design, a powerful 349 cc single-cylinder engine, the new and improved J-series platform, etc.
The 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
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₹ 1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
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₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
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₹ 1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
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The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers. However, an owner seeking to give it a more distinct look can accessorise the motorcycle with a host of genuine accessories. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated website or from the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.
If you have been owning a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories to buy
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories
|Accessories
|Price
|Oil filler cap
|₹1,010
|Aero visor
|₹1,060
|Water resistant cover
|₹1,070
|Bar end mirror mounts
|₹640
|Touring screen
|₹3,680
|Passenger backrest pad
|₹1,010
|Low ride dual seat
|₹4,600
|Sump guard
|₹2,900 - ₹3,080
|Water proof inner guard
|₹1,500
|Deluxe footpegs
|₹2,480
|Foot control rubbers
|₹550
|Passenger backrest mounts
|₹1,560
|Handlebar grips
|₹920
|Commuter pannier rail
|₹2,070
|Touring dual seat
|₹5,110
|LED fog lights
|₹6,550
|Trapezium engine guard
|₹2,760 - ₹2,990
|Commuter pannier
|₹2,210
|Airfly Evo engine guard
|₹3,360 - ₹3,960
|Octagon engine guard
|₹2,760 - ₹3,270
|LED indicators
|₹4,800
|Airfly engine guard
|₹3,680 - ₹4,190
|Touring handlebar
|₹3,270
|Pleated seat cover
|₹1,150
|Round bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Soft panniers
|₹12,070
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine kits available from the iconic motorcycle manufacturer. Some of the genuine accessories are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the motorcycle, while some are meant to enhance riding comfort and convenience. Also, the majority of these accessories come with functionality enhancement.