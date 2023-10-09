Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452 adventure bike ahead of November launch

Royal Enfield on Sunday unveiled its much-awaited adventure bike Himalayan 452, doing so ahead of an official launch that is expected in November.

The Royal Enfield 452 (Image courtesy: Royal Enfield)

According to HT Auto, the purpose-built motorcycle gets subtle – albeit significant – changes over 2016's Himalayan 411.

Design

Himalayan 452 appears sleeker when compared to the previous model (411). The image shared by the Gurugram-based manufacturer on X (previously Twitter) shows the new bike with USD front forks that have fork cover. Additionally, the two-wheeler runs on 21-inch multi-spoke wheels wrapped with off-road tyres.

Also, the upcoming model gets a fuel tank that is sleeker (yet looks larger), redesigned fenders, and a split seat-setup. The ‘Himalayan’ branding is on the front mudguard, while the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fenders come featuring the Himalayan graphics. The picture uploaded by Royal Enfield, meanwhile, also reveals a single upswept exhaust with a chrome panel.

Powertrain and features

Himalayan 452 is powered by a 451.65 cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power output and peak torque of 40 bhp and 45 Nm, respectively. Expected to have a kerb weight of around 210 kg, the adventure motorcycle has an analogue digital instrument cluster with a TFT display that will show turn-by-turn navigation.

Price

While Royal Enfield is yet to reveal the pricing details, the bike is likely to be priced at around ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with rivals such as the 390 Adventure (KTM), G310 GS (BMW), Adventure (Yezdi) and the soon-to-be launched XPulse 400 (Hero).

