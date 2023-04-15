Shanghai Auto Show 2023: 5 top cars to watch out for at the event

The Shanghai Auto Show 2023 will kick off on April 18 and will showcase several global models at China's oldest motoring exhibition. The auto show, which is held in Shanghai and Beijing on alternate years, was cancelled last year because of China's zero-COVID curbs.Here are the top models which will make their debuts at the event:1. Porsche Cayenne: The Porsche Cayenne facelift is set to make its global debut at the Shanghai International Auto Show next week. The carmaker had recently unveiled the teaser of the global model. According to Porsche, China is its biggest automaker market and hence it is fair to showcase it at the flagship auto show. The model comes with new features like newly developed HD matrix LED headlamps, 3.0 litre V6 turbo petrol engine on the base trims with about 344 bhp and 500 NM of peak torque. It may be the last luxury SUV with an internal combustible engine. 2.MINI Aceman EV: MINI is set to introduce its first bespoke electric vehicle at the event. The Aceman EV is set to arrive in 2025. It will be available for the public to view in concept guise at Shanghai, Autocar reported.

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the Maybach EQS at the Shangai auto show next week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Lexus LM MPV: Auto behemoth Lexus will unveil the second generation LM MPV which will come to India later ths year, HT Auto reported. It is said to be a car which will provide ‘more luxury, less emissions and enhanced comfort’. 4. Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan: The auto giant is set to become the world leader in global electric car market. Its ID.7 electric sedan will make its debut in the Shanghai auto show next week. 5. Maybach EQS: Mercedes-Benz will unveil the Maybach EQS at the Shangai auto show next week. It will make it to global markets including India later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON