Skoda converts Superb iV into L&K 130 hybrid pickup for 130th anniversary tribute

To mark its 130th anniversary, Skoda has revealed a unique car that combines its heritage with contemporary innovation. The one-off build, called the L&K 130, is a visionary makeover of the Skoda Superb iV estate into a hybrid pickup truck as a homage to the company's early days as a bicycle maker in 1895. View Personalised Offers on Skoda Enyaq Notify me Developed by 28 students from the Skoda Auto Vocational School, this custom project commemorates founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement

Designed by 28 students of Skoda Auto Vocational School, this bespoke project honors founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, and it's Skoda's tenth "Student Car" design. Not merely an exhibition of skill, it's an homage to the distance the brand has traveled—from producing bicycles to leading the charge on plug-in hybrids.

Design and concept

The L&K 130 is a visual and functional restyling of the Superb wagon. To fit its new pickup profile, students reformed the B- and C-pillars and eliminated the rear cargo section. The highlight is a custom bike rack mounted on an electrically extendable bed that inclines the bicycles at a 35-degree angle, allowing space for them even when the tailgate is shut. A third bicycle can be carried on the roof, bolstering the nod to the brand's two-wheeled heritage.

One of the most innovative changes is a reworked rear passenger door, which swings open and glides rearward—similar to that of a minivan—with twin locking points and handles. The interior features a replaced three-seat rear bench with an individual seat, a cool box, and a portable speaker kit, which adds comfort and functionality for outdoor use.

Features

The vehicle is also Skoda's first plug-in hybrid to be designed by students on the Superb iV. The front of the cabin features a radio transmitter and a tablet display showing live footage from a camera mounted at the back. The specially shaped rear window supports the changed silhouette, giving the L&K 130 an even appearance.

Visually, the vehicle has gold, red, black, and white detailing that is more reminiscent of Laurin & Klement badge rather than Skoda's winged arrow logo traditionally. The color scheme pays homage to the brand's original identity, and the hand-built construction took more than 2,000 hours to achieve.

Public debut

The L&K 130 will be seen in public for the first time at next month's 112th Tour de France, where Skoda has been a long-standing sponsor. Although this student-designed hybrid pickup truck won't be produced for sale, it is a compelling illustration of Skoda's commitment to fusing heritage with thinking outside the box. More functional than a show car, the L&K 130 is a poignant celebration of a heritage begun on wheels—first two, then four.