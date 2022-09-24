Skoda to unveil electric model of this popular sedan after 2025: Report

Leading car maker Skoda is set to unveil the electric version of its popular sedan Octavia after 2025. This new electric sedan is believed to be based on Volkswagen's scaleable systems platform (SSP), Hindustan Times' automobile website Auto HT reported. According to report, the electric Skoda Octavia is expected to be equipped with a more advanced battery pack than the Skoda Vision 7S concept vehicle. It is expected that the new electric sedan will be powered by dual electric motors mounted on the front for each wheel. An RS derivative might be added at the rear to give the car an all-wheel drive setup. The company has already partially electrified Octavia by introducing a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Czech carmaker's head Klaus Zellmer had said that the company is also working on an all-electric version of Skoda Fabia. It is planning to introduce the EV model later this decade, the Auto HT report added. According to report, the new Skoda Fabia EV will offer a new design format which the carmaker is following after the launch of Vision 7S concept vehicle. The Skoda boss said that the electric vehicle might look like a cross over as compared to the current model which is actually a hatchback. He described that cost will be one of the major challenges during the production of the electric vehicle. He added that the biggest challenge is the cost of the battery-operated vehicles, while producing the car of size of Fabia.

