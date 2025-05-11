Tata Altroz facelift to debut soon. Should Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 be worried?

Tata Altroz is one of the few premium hatchbacks available in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Tata Motors has been working on a facelifted iteration of the Altroz, and it is slated to launch on May 22. Upon launch, the Tata Altroz facelift will revamp its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. View Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 Notify me Tata Altroz facelift is ready to launch in India on May 22 with a wide range of design and feature updates.

Tata Motors has been teasing the Altroz facelift for quite some time through a barrage of teaser images, which have revealed the changes made to the car's exterior as well as inside the cabin. These images indicate that the Tata Altroz is aiming to become more upmarket and appealing compared to the outgoing version of the premium hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which currently leads the pack of premium hatchbacks in India in terms of sales, may face steep competition with the Altroz facelift launching in a few days. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also slated for a facelift that will launch later this year. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20, which is another popular car in the country, is unlikely to receive an update soon.

With the launch of the Tata Altroz, it is to be seen how the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai 20 react to the revamped competition.

Tata Altroz facelift gets a significant design makeover. The front profile has received an updated headlamp cluster with dual-barrel LED headlamps, revised LED daytime running lights, redesigned front bumper. The hatchback is expected to come with new design alloy wheels. Moving to the back, there will be an LED strip connecting the LED taillights. Inside the cabin, there will be slight changes in design, but mostly the basic silhouette will remain the same. On the powertrain front, too, the Tata Altroz facelift is expected to come retaining the same engine and transmission choices as the outgoing model. These will include both petrol and diesel engines.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India. It comes with some key features, including a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine, first-in-segment Head Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree surround view camera, SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Next Generation Suzuki Connect. It also comes with cruise control, rear AC vents, and a push start/stop button.

The Hyundai i20 gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a voice-enabled electric sunroof, a seven-speaker Bose premium sound system, and various safety features like ABS with EBD, ESC, and VSM. It also offers connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.