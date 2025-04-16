Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Tata Altroz Racer to Hyundai Verna: Four interesting cars in India with ventilated seats under 20 lakh

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 01:21 PM IST

Ventilated seats have become the new black in the Indian passenger vehicle market, especially with the arrival of summer.

During summer, in many regions across India, stepping into a car parked in the open feels similar to a sauna. For many, it is a nightmare to get inside the car and sit in their seats during peak summers. In such a situation ventilated seats come offering a much needed comfort.

Ventilated seats have become the new black in the Indian passenger vehicle market, especially with the arrival of summer.
Ventilated seats have become the new black in the Indian passenger vehicle market, especially with the arrival of summer.

Ventilated seats were once seen in only luxury cars. However, now this feature has penetrated the affordable mass-market passenger vehicle segment as well. Major car manufacturers in the mass-market segment, including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and MG have introduced fully and semi-ventilated seat options in their respective passenger vehicles over the last few years.

Here is a quick look at four interesting cars with ventilated seats that come priced under 20 budget.

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer is the only hatchback on the list with ventilated seats. The range-topping R3 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer comes with this feature. Unlike the rest of the Altroz range, the Altroz Racer comes powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It is priced at 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV is the cheapest electric car in India with ventilated seats. Also, it is the most affordable SUV in India with this feature. The smallest electric SUV from Tata Motors, the Punch EV gets ventilated seats in the top-of-range Empowered+ trim. Available with 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery pack options, the Tata Punch EV offers up to 365 km range on a full charge. It comes priced between 12.84 lakh and 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium MPV that comes loaded with a wide range of upmarket features including ventilated seats. Priced between 13.31 lakh and 14.71 lakh (ex-showroom), the XL6 is the most affordable MPV in this list with this feature. The MPV has this feature only on the top-spec Alpha+ trim.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna is the only sedan in this list that comes with a ventilated seat feature. Priced between 14.83 lakh and 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Verna's range-topping SX(O) trim gets the feature.

News / Car and Bike / Tata Altroz Racer to Hyundai Verna: Four interesting cars in India with ventilated seats under 20 lakh
