Tata Motors cars to get costlier from April 2025. Here's how much you need to shell out

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Although the exact percentage increase for each model has not been specified, Tata Motors has said that the model and variant will have different prices.

All Tata Motors cars, including electric vehicles, will receive a second price increase in 2025. Earlier in January 2025, the company increased the prices of all cars by 3 per cent. Recently, the car maker announced that it would increas prices of its passenger vehicles beginning April. Although the exact percentage increase for each model has not been specified, the company has said that the model and variant will have different prices.

Tata Motors stated that the price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.
Tata Motors stated that the price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

Leading Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki India had previously declared its third price increase, which will take effect in April 2025. In January 2025, Maruti Suzuki cars saw a four percent price increase. In February, the price increase occurred once more, this time the price hike ranges from 1 to 4 per cent.

(Also read: Tata Safari to retain flagship status with premium upgrades and a possible 4X4 revival)

Tata Motors stated that the price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The price hike will impact not only the ICE and CNG vehicles like Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tiago and Altroz but also the five electric vehicles the carmaker has in its India lineup.

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition

The Harrier and Tata Safari Stealth Edition vehicles were introduced earlier this year, with prices of 25.09 lakh for the Harrier and 25.74 lakh for the Safari (which comes in both 6-seater and 7-seater versions). This version, which is limited to 2,700 units, has new refreshed design elements and a Stealth Matte Black finish.

The Stealth Edition comes with a Stealth mascot, R19 Black alloy wheels, and a matte black bodywork. A blacked-out front grille and dark-themed badging further accentuate the vehicle's aggressive and bold appearance. Inside, it features ventilated first- and second-row seats in a Carbon-Noir Theme (2nd row ventilated seats available in Safari only), along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims with contrast stitching.

