Tata Motors delivers 50,000th electric car

Tata Motors has achieved a significant milestone. The homegrown automaker, whose portfolio includes as many as three electric cars (Nexon, Tiago, Tigor) among other vehicles, on Thursday delivered its 50,000th electric car, with the 'customer' being none other than N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of the manufacturer's parent company, Tata Group.

The 50,000th electric car of Tata Motors was a unit of its Nexon EV, and was described by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited as a ‘special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors.’

This was indeed a special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors. Here’s to many electrifying miles that lie ahead⚡#NexonEV #EvolveToElectric

(2/2) — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) December 29, 2022

Tata Nexon EV

A bestselling electric car of Tata Motors, the Nexon EV is the country's top-selling vehicles as well, in its segment. On a single charge, it is said, the EV has a maximum range of 437 km, thanks to a 40.5 kWh battery pack. Launched in May, it is priced between ₹17.74 lakh and ₹19.24 lakh (both ex-showroom).

In its segment, it competes with MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON