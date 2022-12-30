Home / Car Bike / Tata Motors delivers 50,000th electric car

Tata Motors delivers 50,000th electric car

car bike
Published on Dec 30, 2022 01:30 PM IST

The 50,000th electric car was delivered to N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Group. It was a unit of the company's Nexon EV.

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran (left) was delivered the 50,000th electric car produced by Tata Motors.
Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran (left) was delivered the 50,000th electric car produced by Tata Motors.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tata Motors has achieved a significant milestone. The homegrown automaker, whose portfolio includes as many as three electric cars (Nexon, Tiago, Tigor) among other vehicles, on Thursday delivered its 50,000th electric car, with the 'customer' being none other than N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of the manufacturer's parent company, Tata Group.

The 50,000th electric car of Tata Motors was a unit of its Nexon EV, and was described by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited as a ‘special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors.’

Tata Nexon EV

A bestselling electric car of Tata Motors, the Nexon EV is the country's top-selling vehicles as well, in its segment. On a single charge, it is said, the EV has a maximum range of 437 km, thanks to a 40.5 kWh battery pack. Launched in May, it is priced between 17.74 lakh and 19.24 lakh (both ex-showroom).

In its segment, it competes with MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata motors electric vehicles
tata motors electric vehicles

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out