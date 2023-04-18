Home / Car Bike / Tata Motors launches Dark Edition of Nexon EV Max at 19.04 lakh

Tata Motors launches Dark Edition of Nexon EV Max at 19.04 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2023 03:34 AM IST

The biggest highlight of the model is a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of its Nexon EV Max. The Dark Edition will be offered only in the XZ+ Lux trim, priced at 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom), and the cost will be 50,000 more if a buyer wants it with the 7.2 kW AC wall box charger.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.

Nexon EV Max Dark Edition: Features

The biggest highlight of the model is a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and runs on a new EV theme. Other features being offered are a voice assistant, an air purifier with AQI display, wireless charger, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), electric sunroof, rear parking camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated seats, cruise control etc.

Nexon EV Max Dark Edition: Battery

Tata has not made any mechanical change, and Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack that has a claimed driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged with the following charger options: DC fast charger (fastest), 7.2 kW Home AC Fast wall box charger, 3.3 kW Home AC wall box charger, and 15A plug point (slowest).

Nexon EV Max Dark Edition: Design

In terms of design, meanwhile, the model gets a Midnight Black colour, with its alloy wheels finished in Charcoal Grey. The cabin's interior has been given a dark theme, while the upholstery is now finished in dark-theme leatherette. The seats come with blue stitching highlights, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel has been given blue stitches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata motors
tata motors
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out