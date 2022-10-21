This Tata electric vehicle is the top choice for buyers: Report

Tata Motors has gained a lead over other electric vehicle manufacturers in the first nine months of 2022. Due to the success of models like Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the automobile giant has increased its market share in the passenger electric vehicle segment to 90 per cent. Recently, the carmaker has introduced Tiago EV in India, whose delivery will begin next year. In the upcoming years, Tata Motors is looking to explore options to continue its dominance in India's EV market, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.In the first nine months of 2022, Tata Motors sold a total of 30,000 electric vehicles, which include units of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. It is twice the amount of all EVs sold in India last year. Nexon EV has emerged as the first choice of all electric vehicle buyers in India, with a market share of 66 per cent. This year, Tata Motors has sold 21,997 units of Nexon EV while Tigor EV has sold 7,903 units with a market share of 24 per cent. Tata Motors' nearest rival in the EV segment is MG Motor. It has a market share of mere seven per cent with its electric car ZS EV. The carmaker has sold 2,418 units in this year so far. In the past nine months, Hyundai, Mahindra and Kia occupy the third, fourth and fifth positions in the electric vehicle segment. India has witnessed sales of over 30,000 electric vehicles this year so far. Besides Tata Tiago EV, the other upcoming electric vehicle models include BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and others.

