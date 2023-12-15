Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Motors EVs available at year-end discounts of up to 2.6 lakh. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 15, 2023 12:44 PM IST

The offer is valid till December 31 or until the stocks last.

Tata Motors is offering bumper year-end discounts of more than 2 lakh on its EVs: Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor. The offer on these cars is valid till December 31 or until the stocks last.

Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.

Also, buyers must note that the discounts vary from city-to-city and are subject to the availability of the stock. They must, therefore, reach out to their local dealer for the exact figures.

Nexon EV

In September, Tata Motors launched a facelift version of Nexon, India's top-selling electric car. Dealers, however, continued to have unsold stocks of the pre-facelift Nexon in both Prime and Max variants.

Now, the homegrown automaker is giving 2.6 lakh off on the pre-facelift Nexon, with this being the highest discount among the three EVs. Accordingly, on its Prime variant, buyers can save 1.9 lakh ( 1.4 lakh cash and 50,000 exchange bonus), while on Max, they get to save 2.6 lakh ( 2.1 lakh cash and 50,000 exchange bonus).

Pre-facelift, the Prime and Max trims had respective price ranges of 14.5 lakh- 17.19 lakh, and 16.49 lakh- 19.54 lakh.

Tigor EV

Under the offer, customers will have to pay 1.1 lakh less than the model's current market price ( 12.49 lakh- 13.75 lakh). This includes 50,000 each as cash and exchange bonus, and corporate benefits worth 10,000.

Tiago EV

On Tiago, meanwhile, the discount being offered is 77,000. This includes a ‘Green Bonus’ of 55,000, exchange bonus of 15,000, and corporate discounts worth 7000.

The model's current market price ranges between 8.69 lakh- 12.04 lakh.

