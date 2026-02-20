Edit Profile
    Tata Punch EV facelift live launch and latest updates: Price, specs, features, colours, and variants

    By Paarth Khatri
    Updated on: Feb 20, 2026 8:21:22 AM IST

    Tata Punch EV facelift live launch and latest updates: Get real-time updates on the new Punch EV Facelift's price, specs, design, cabin, features and engine options.

    Summary

    Tata Punch EV facelift live launch and latest updates: Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch EV facelift today in the Indian market. It slots between the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV. With the facelift, the brand is looking to enhance overall convenience with feature upgrades. With competition heating up in the affordable EV space, the Punch EV facelift plays a crucial role in Tata’s strategy to maintain its stronghold in India’s growing electric passenger vehicle segment.

    The design of daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlight setup remains identical to the outgoing model.

    The excitement around the Tata Punch EV facelift is building as Tata Motors prepares to update one of its most accessible electric SUVs. The refreshed model is expected to bring subtle styling tweaks, possible feature additions, and software enhancements while retaining its compact, city-friendly footprint. Positioned as an urban EV with SUV-like stance, the Punch EV has already carved a space for itself among first-time electric car buyers, and this update could further strengthen its appeal.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 20, 2026 8:21:21 AM IST

    Tata Punch EV facelift live and latest updates: What is current price of the Tata Punch EV?

    As of now, the Tata Punch EV starts at 9.99 lakh and goes up to 14.44 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

    Feb 20, 2026 7:56:07 AM IST

    Tata Punch EV facelift live and latest updates: When and where is the launch happening?

    Tata Punch EV facelift's launch is happening in Mumbai. It is scheduled to begin at 11 AM. You can tune into the livestream if you want to watch the launch event live.

