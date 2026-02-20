Tata Punch EV facelift live launch and latest updates: Price, specs, features, colours, and variants

Live

Tata Punch EV facelift live launch and latest updates: Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch EV facelift today in the Indian market. It slots between the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV. With the facelift, the brand is looking to enhance overall convenience with feature upgrades. With competition heating up in the affordable EV space, the Punch EV facelift plays a crucial role in Tata’s strategy to maintain its stronghold in India’s growing electric passenger vehicle segment.

The design of daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlight setup remains identical to the outgoing model.

The excitement around the Tata Punch EV facelift is building as Tata Motors prepares to update one of its most accessible electric SUVs. The refreshed model is expected to bring subtle styling tweaks, possible feature additions, and software enhancements while retaining its compact, city-friendly footprint. Positioned as an urban EV with SUV-like stance, the Punch EV has already carved a space for itself among first-time electric car buyers, and this update could further strengthen its appeal.

