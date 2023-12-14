Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Car Bike / Tesla recalls 2 million vehicles in US. What prompted the move & other details to know

Tesla recalls 2 million vehicles in US. What prompted the move & other details to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 14, 2023 11:23 AM IST

It is the largest such move for the Elon Musk-led world's largest EV maker.

Elon Musk's Tesla is recalling more than 2 million (20 lakh) models sold by it in the United States, with the move coming over safety concerns flagged by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the federal safety regulator in the US.

What is the issue?

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla (REUTERS)

The recall follows a 2-year NHTSA-led investigation into a series of Tesla vehicle crashes – some of these were fatal – that happened even as the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. According to the agency, its investigation found that the Autopilot's method of ensuring that drivers were paying attention while the system was on, were ‘inadequate,’ and, therefore, can lead to a ‘foreseeable misuse of the system.’

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Some added control and alerts, the NHTSA report said, will ‘further encourage the drivers to their continuous driving responsibility.’ Accordingly, Tesla has recalled its models to fix the said 'defect.'

What is Tesla's position?

The company, however, stressed that it was not in agreement with the regulator's analysis. Still, the Musk-led manufacturer said in a statement that it will ‘incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.’

Autosteer, a component of the Autopilot, maintains a set speed or a set following distance, and works to keep a vehicle in the correct driving lane.

How big is the recall?

The largest such move in Tesla's history covers nearly all of its vehicles on the US roads. The models impacted are Y, S, 3, and X produced between October 7, 2012, and December 7, 2023.

What have the victims said?

At least one victim, Dillon Angulo, who suffered serious injuries in a 2019 crash, has spoken out.

“This technology is not safe, we have to get it off the road. The government has to do something about it. We can’t be experimenting like this,” said Angelo, who suffered brain trauma and broken bones in an accident that happened along a rural stretch of Florida highway where the software is not supposed to be deployed.

Tesla recall policy

Tesla vehicles come with a 4-year warranty. In case of a recall, therefore, the service to address the detected issue is provided for free regardless of the vehicle age or mileage.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
elon musk tesla inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP