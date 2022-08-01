These 5 affordable family cars offer best mileage| Full list

Mileage is a very important aspect for people when it comes to purchasing a car. In simple terms, mileage would mean any distance that a car or any other vehicle can travel on a specified fuel quantity.

Many car manufacturers in India including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors among others not only have good performance but also give good mileage, a report by HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan said on Sunday.

Here are the five most affordable cars that offer best mileage.

Celerio- Maruti Suzuki

The first car on the list is Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio which gives a mileage of 35.60 km/kg on the CNG variant and 26.68 km/l on the petrol variant, according to the Live Hindustan report. Celerio starts with the LXI model and goes up to the most advanced ZXI+ model. More than 12 safety features have been introduced in the car including dual airbags, reverse parking sensors and a heartect platform among others.

WagonR- Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR has secured the second position in providing the best mileage to customers. The Live Hindustan report on Sunday says that the CNG variant of WagonR gives a mileage of 34.05 km/kg while the petrol variant gives a mileage of 25.19 km/l.

Almost a week back, WagonR emerged as the most sold car in India in the first six months of this year. It is available in a range of models in petrol and CNG starting from Tour till ZXI.

Alto- Maruti Suzuki

Another Maruti Suzuki car bagged third place for the best mileage. In the CNG variant, Alto gives a mileage of 31 km/kg while 22.05 km/l is the mileage of the petrol variant.

Dzire- Maruti Suzuki

Dzire, which was recently declared as the third most sold car in India in the first six months of this year, is placed fourth when it comes to providing the best mileage to customers. In the CNG variant, Dzire gives a mileage of 31.12 km/kg while petrol (MT) and petrol (AMT) give a mileage of 22.41 km/l and 22.61 km/l respectively.

Grand i10 Nios- Hyundai

The fifth and the last car on the list of the cars providing the best mileage is Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios. In the CNG variant, the Grand i10 Nios gives a mileage of 28 km/kg while the petrol variant gives a mileage of 21 km/l.