These Honda cars available at discount of up to 70,000. Details here

Published on Jan 04, 2023 03:46 PM IST

The company has announced offers for its City (5th gen), WRV, Amaze, City (4th gen) and Jazz.

A general view of a Honda car dealership. (AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you are looking to buy a car, then here's what you need to know. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Honda has announced a discount of up to 70,000 on five of its models in India.

The company has announced offers for its City (5th gen), WRV, Amaze, City (4th gen) and Jazz. Here are the details:

City (5th gen): On the 2022 stock of the fifth generation of this sedan, you can save up to 50,000 ( 30,000 cash and 20,000 exchange bonus). However, the manufacturer is yet to announce any deal on the 2023 stock.

WRV: Here, too, customers save 30,000 in cash and 20,000 as exchange bonus, and on the 2022 stock. Again, there is no discount on the 2023 one.

Amaze: A unit from the 2022 stock of this sedan can be bought at 30,000 off ( 20,000 in exchange offer and cashback of 10,000). From the 2023 stock, on the other hand, a unit can be purchased with 10,000 in exchange offer and 5,000 as cashback.

City (4th gen): On the fourth generation of the sedan, customers get a discount of 5,000, only as loyalty bonus, and only on the 2022 stock.

Jazz: The deal is available only for the 2022 stock of this hatchback. You get 5,000 off, and only as cashback.

