These Honda cars available at discount of up to 70,000. Details here

If you are looking to buy a car, then here's what you need to know. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Honda has announced a discount of up to ₹70,000 on five of its models in India.

The company has announced offers for its City (5th gen), WRV, Amaze, City (4th gen) and Jazz. Here are the details:

City (5th gen): On the 2022 stock of the fifth generation of this sedan, you can save up to ₹50,000 ( ₹30,000 cash and ₹20,000 exchange bonus). However, the manufacturer is yet to announce any deal on the 2023 stock.

WRV: Here, too, customers save ₹30,000 in cash and ₹20,000 as exchange bonus, and on the 2022 stock. Again, there is no discount on the 2023 one.

Amaze: A unit from the 2022 stock of this sedan can be bought at ₹30,000 off ( ₹20,000 in exchange offer and cashback of ₹10,000). From the 2023 stock, on the other hand, a unit can be purchased with ₹10,000 in exchange offer and ₹5,000 as cashback.

City (4th gen): On the fourth generation of the sedan, customers get a discount of ₹5,000, only as loyalty bonus, and only on the 2022 stock.

Jazz: The deal is available only for the 2022 stock of this hatchback. You get ₹5,000 off, and only as cashback.

