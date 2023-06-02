This Kia model reported maximum sales in May this year: Report

Automobile major Kia India has released its May monthly sales data. The company registered a three per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth last month. In May, Kia sold 24,770 units, more than last year's tally of 24.079 in the same month. The company reported a domestic sale of 18,766 units, while it exported 6,004 units. For Kia, the highest-selling car model was Sonnet. It left behind premium SUV models like Celtos and Carens, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. Sonnet tops sales chartLast month, Kia sold 8,251 units of its entry level SUV Sonnet. Celtos emerged as the second highest-selling model with 4.065 units while Carens stood third with 6.367 units. The company sold 82 units of its premium and flagship electric car EV6. All the models sold by Kia have a 12 week waiting period. Kia Sonnet Aurochs featuresRecently, Kia unveiled Sonnet's latest Aurochs edition. This new model is based on HTX edition and has been launched with some cosmetic updates. The initial ex-showroom price is ₹11.85 lakh. Kia Sonnet Aurochs comes with features like Auroch front, rear and side skid plate. It also has an electric sunroof. There are four colour options including Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver and Glacier White Pearl. Talking about exteriors, Sonnet Aurochs edition has a black-out grill and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel. It has a crown jewel LED headlamp and heartbeat LED tail lamp. It is also equipped with heartbeat LED daytime running lamp (DRL). Kia Sonnet Aurochs edition is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition, based on the HTX variant of the sub-compact SUV, has been launched at ₹ 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

For audio output, the car has four speaker system. It has other features like electric sunroof, flat-bottom steering wheel, height adjustable drivers seat, remote engine start function, push-button start with smart key, cruise control and automatic climate control. Its petrol engine generates 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm peak torque. Its diesel engine generates 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

