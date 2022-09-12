This Maruti hatchback was the most sold car in India in August: Report

Maruti Suzuki's Baleno emerged as the most selling car in India last month. According to a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan, as many as 18,418 units of Baleno were sold across the country in August. Two other cars of Maruti - WagonR and Brezza - also had a high sales volume in the same month, the report added.

The New Age Baleno was launched by Maruti in February this year. According to the automaker giant's website, the premium hatchback comes at a starting price of ₹6,49,000 (ex-showroom).

There are seven variants (all petrol) of the Baleno - with the Alpha Petrol AGS being the costliest at ₹9,71,000 (ex-showroom.)

The premium hatchback has a mileage of 22.35km per litre (kmpl) to 22.94 kmpl.

A few features of the Baleno are anti-pinch window, UV cut glass, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering and cruise control.

It also gets a bigger radiator grille, a new LED projector headlamp cluster with LED DRLs, a sportier front bumper, LED fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lights at the rear and a redesigned rear bumper.

When it comes to safety, the premium hatchback gets dual front airbags, reversing sensors, three-point seat belts with pretensioners and speed alert system etc.

The New Age Baleno is available in six colour options - Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

In 2023, Maruti Suzuki is expected to debut Baleno Cross which will be positioned against premium hatchbacks and compact SUVs such as Honda WR-V, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Tata Punch.

