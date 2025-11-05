Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top 5 cars in India with PM 2.5 air filters for cleaner cabin

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 02:00 pm IST

From MG Astor to Hyundai Verna, here are 5 cars in India that come with PM 2.5 air filters or air purifiers to keep your cabin air fresh and pollution-free.

With rising levels of air pollution across Indian cities, in-car air quality has become an important comfort and health factor for modern buyers. Many automakers are now offering PM 2.5 air filters or integrated air purifier systems in their cars to ensure occupants breathe cleaner air, even in congested traffic or smog-filled conditions. These systems filter out fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), dust, allergens, and other pollutants from entering the cabin, providing a healthier driving environment. Here are five popular cars in India that come equipped with PM 2.5 filtration technology.

Kia Sonet (left) comes with a smart air purifier, whereas for the Brezza, the customers can get a PM 2.5 air filter as a genuine accessory.
Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Verna arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
Kia Sonet (left) comes with a smart air purifier, whereas for the Brezza, the customers can get a PM 2.5 air filter as a genuine accessory.

Top 5 Cars in India with PM 2.5 Air Filters / Air Purifiers (2025)

Car / BrandModel / VariantsAir Filtration FeatureAvailabilityStarting Price (Ex-Showroom)
MG MotorAstor, ZS EV, Windsor EV, Comet EVAdvanced PM 2.5 air filter that removes up to 99% of fine particulatesSelect variants across lineupVaries by model
Maruti SuzukiBaleno, Swift, Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, ErtigaPM 2.5 cabin air filter offered as a genuine accessoryAvailable as optional upgradeVaries by model
Hyundai VernaSX (O) variant and aboveIntegrated air purifier with PM 2.5 filtrationStandard from SX (O) variant 14.35 lakh
Kia SonetFrom HTX variant onwardsBuilt-in Smart Air Purifier with PM 2.5 filter and real-time AQI displayStandard from HTX variant 10.80 lakh
Tata NexonFearless Plus PS variant onwardsSmart air purifier with PM 2.5 filtration Standard from Fearless Plus PS variant 12.17 lakh

1. MG Motor cars

MG Motor has been one of the first manufacturers in India to make PM 2.5 filters across its lineup. Models like the MG Astor, ZS EV, Gloster, and Comet EV all feature advanced filtration systems that remove up to 99% of fine particulates from the air. However, the filter is only available on a few variants, so please check the brochure before buying.

2. Maruti Suzuki models

Now, Maruti Suzuki has taken a unique approach to tackle the air filter situation. They offer a PM 2.5 cabin filter for several of its popular cars as a genuine accessory. Cars like the Baleno, Swift, Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, and Ertiga benefit from these upgraded filters, ensuring cleaner cabin air even in heavily polluted city environments. It’s an easy yet valuable upgrade for customers looking to improve in-car air quality without breaking the bank.

(Also read: Upcoming cars and bikes in India in November 2025)

3. Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna gets an integrated air purifier from the higher-spec SX (O) variant, making it the only sedan in its segment to offer this particular convenience. The built-in air purifier not only enhances comfort but also ensures that the cabin remains free of harmful PM 2.5 particles. Prices for the SX (O) variants of the Verna start from 14.35 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a stylish yet health-conscious choice for urban buyers.

4. Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet takes in-cabin health seriously with its built-in Smart Air Purifier, capable of filtering PM 2.5 particles. The system displays real-time air quality data on the infotainment screen, letting users monitor the AQI inside the car. Available in higher trims, the setup works seamlessly with the Sonet’s climate control, making it a practical feature for urban commutes. This feature is available from the HTX variant onwards, which is priced at 10.80 lakh ex-showroom.

(Also read: Looking for a comfortable car under 10 lakh? Here are your top 5 best options)

5. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is another SUV that prioritises clean air for its occupants. Equipped with a smart air purifier and PM 2.5 filtration system from the Fearless Plus PS variant onwards, the Nexon uses dust sensors integrated into its automatic climate control to detect and eliminate pollutants from the cabin air. The prices start at 12.17 lakh ex-showroom.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Top 5 cars in India with PM 2.5 air filters for cleaner cabin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On