Top 5 cars in India with PM 2.5 air filters for cleaner cabin

With rising levels of air pollution across Indian cities, in-car air quality has become an important comfort and health factor for modern buyers. Many automakers are now offering PM 2.5 air filters or integrated air purifier systems in their cars to ensure occupants breathe cleaner air, even in congested traffic or smog-filled conditions. These systems filter out fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), dust, allergens, and other pollutants from entering the cabin, providing a healthier driving environment. Here are five popular cars in India that come equipped with PM 2.5 filtration technology.

Top 5 Cars in India with PM 2.5 Air Filters / Air Purifiers (2025) Car / Brand Model / Variants Air Filtration Feature Availability Starting Price (Ex-Showroom) MG Motor Astor, ZS EV, Windsor EV, Comet EV Advanced PM 2.5 air filter that removes up to 99% of fine particulates Select variants across lineup Varies by model Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Swift, Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga PM 2.5 cabin air filter offered as a genuine accessory Available as optional upgrade Varies by model Hyundai Verna SX (O) variant and above Integrated air purifier with PM 2.5 filtration Standard from SX (O) variant ₹ 14.35 lakh Kia Sonet From HTX variant onwards Built-in Smart Air Purifier with PM 2.5 filter and real-time AQI display Standard from HTX variant ₹ 10.80 lakh Tata Nexon Fearless Plus PS variant onwards Smart air purifier with PM 2.5 filtration Standard from Fearless Plus PS variant ₹ 12.17 lakh

1. MG Motor cars

MG Motor has been one of the first manufacturers in India to make PM 2.5 filters across its lineup. Models like the MG Astor, ZS EV, Gloster, and Comet EV all feature advanced filtration systems that remove up to 99% of fine particulates from the air. However, the filter is only available on a few variants, so please check the brochure before buying.

2. Maruti Suzuki models

Now, Maruti Suzuki has taken a unique approach to tackle the air filter situation. They offer a PM 2.5 cabin filter for several of its popular cars as a genuine accessory. Cars like the Baleno, Swift, Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, and Ertiga benefit from these upgraded filters, ensuring cleaner cabin air even in heavily polluted city environments. It’s an easy yet valuable upgrade for customers looking to improve in-car air quality without breaking the bank.

3. Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna gets an integrated air purifier from the higher-spec SX (O) variant, making it the only sedan in its segment to offer this particular convenience. The built-in air purifier not only enhances comfort but also ensures that the cabin remains free of harmful PM 2.5 particles. Prices for the SX (O) variants of the Verna start from ₹14.35 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a stylish yet health-conscious choice for urban buyers.

4. Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet takes in-cabin health seriously with its built-in Smart Air Purifier, capable of filtering PM 2.5 particles. The system displays real-time air quality data on the infotainment screen, letting users monitor the AQI inside the car. Available in higher trims, the setup works seamlessly with the Sonet’s climate control, making it a practical feature for urban commutes. This feature is available from the HTX variant onwards, which is priced at ₹10.80 lakh ex-showroom.

5. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is another SUV that prioritises clean air for its occupants. Equipped with a smart air purifier and PM 2.5 filtration system from the Fearless Plus PS variant onwards, the Nexon uses dust sensors integrated into its automatic climate control to detect and eliminate pollutants from the cabin air. The prices start at ₹12.17 lakh ex-showroom.